China’s Xi Jinping set to take office today for historic third term | world news





China is set to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president when the roughly 3,000 members of its legislature vote on Friday, completing his rise as supreme leader of the world’s second-largest economy. Xi is likely to easily win the support of the National People’s Congress to serve five more years, demonstrating his unrivaled grip on the ruling Communist Party. He won the 2,970 votes cast in 2018, the same year China abolished constitutional provisions that would have prevented him from winning a third term. The annual legislative meeting is also expected to reappoint Xi as chairman of the Central Military Commission, a post that makes him the head of the world’s largest armed forces by active personnel. The NPC will install its own leader, likely former anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji, who is already the party’s No. 3 official. A vice president will also be elected, filling the role previously held by Wang Qishan. The poll is largely procedural, as Xi secured his status at the top of the party that dominates politics in China at a major congress in the fall. He used this event to pack high-level positions with his allies, while fending off potential rivals for power. Read also : Xi Jinping says better use of defense resources is needed ‘to win wars’ The maneuver effectively rejected the collective leadership approach that China has used since the start of its reform and opening-up experiment in the late 1970s, raising concern among investors and others that Xi will face no checks on his power or questions about politics. A former candidate to head China one day, Hu Chunhua, was even kicked out of the party’s 24-member Politburo. Xi has used the annual NPC gathering this year to revamp the government to, he hopes, better compete in the increasingly tense rivalry with the United States. On Tuesday, China unveiled plans to strengthen oversight of its $60 trillion financial system, create a new agency to manage data and restructure the science and technology ministry. The aim was to better allocate resources to overcome challenges in key and core technologies, and move faster towards greater autonomy in science and technology, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

