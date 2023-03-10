Organizer and security chief jailed in Indonesia in football tragedy

SURABAYA A football club organizer and his security chief were jailed by an Indonesian court on Thursday for negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people when police fired tear gas inside a stadium last October, triggering a panicked race for the exits.

The Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster in the city of East Javas Malang was one of the worst sports tragedies in the world.

The three-judge panel of the Surabaya District Court, which was under heavy police surveillance, convicted Abdul Haris, the chairman of Arema FC’s organizing committee, and the club’s security chief, Suko Sutrisno, for criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm following a nearly two-year trial. trial month. Approximately 140 witnesses testified during the trial.

Haris was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Sutrisno to 12 months, well below the more than six years required by prosecutors for each of them.

Presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya said the defendants had not checked the stadium’s security since 2020 and had not prepared a contingency plan.

Crowd panic after the tear gas was fired caused a six-out crush, where many fans were killed, he said.

The error by the defendants caused intense grief to the families of the victims, as well as sparked a negative stigma for Indonesian football in the eyes of international society, Amsya said.

The judges said they considered several factors to reduce the sentences, including Haris’ long involvement in the advancement of Indonesian football. Defendants and prosecutors said they were considering appealing the sentences. An appeal must be filed within seven days.

It was one of the deadliest football-related tragedies since a 1964 crash in Peru killed more than 300 people.

Police fired tear gas as fans flooded the pitch after Arema FC were beaten in a home match for the first time in 23 years by rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

The game was watched only by Arema fans, as the organizers had banned Persebaya fans due to Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.

Three officers who authorized or ordered officers to use tear gas are being tried in the same court on the same charges. Prosecutors have requested three-year prison sentences and the court is expected to issue its verdict within weeks.

At least 11 officers fired eight tear gas canisters into the stands and three onto the pitch to prevent more spectators from entering the pitch after the match.

Police described the invasion of the pitch as a riot and said two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting. Videos showed officers kicking and beating supporters with batons and forcibly pushing spectators back into the stands.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo sacked East Java Province and Malang District police chiefs and suspended 20 other officers for violating professional ethics after the tragedy.

An investigation set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that tear gas was the main cause of the surge in crowds. He said the police on duty did not know that the use of tear gas is prohibited in football stadiums and used it indiscriminately on the pitch, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing the rush of the more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000 seat stadium. the exits, several of which were locked.

The Widodos investigation team also concluded that the national football association PSSI had been negligent and ignored safety rules. Its chairman and executive committee were replaced last month and it is now headed by Erick Thohir, the former owner and chairman of Italian football giant Inter Milan and American football club DC United, who is Indonesia’s minister for public enterprises. since 2019.

Authorities in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, deployed 360 police officers to secure the court for its ruling on Thursday.

Arema fans widely known as Aremania were banned from coming to Surabaya during the trial to avoid clashes with Persebaya fans.

Devi Athok, a resident of Malang who had two daughters who were killed in the crush, said he was disappointed by the decision in a trial with such a large number of victims.

I don’t understand and I’m very disappointed to hear the verdict, Athok said in an interview with Kompas TV. “He does not do justice to the victims and does not follow the facts and the evidence.

He said he hoped prosecutors would appeal the convictions so that justice was truly upheld.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.