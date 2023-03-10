Nawaz wants me out of politics, says Imran Khan





President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Thursday that he had no hope from those who support the government and that the nation is turning to the Supreme Court .

Addressing the nation via video link on Thursday, he said his party announced the date for the campaign rally the day before yesterday, and the police also set the route for the regular rally, but suddenly Article 144 was imposed. the day of assembly and containers. were placed on the roads, while water cannons and tear gas were deliberately used on the workers.

The PTI chairman said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had also banned coverage of the rally on TV channels.

Imran Khan said former prime minister and Pakistani Muslim supremo Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif says he [Imran Khan] should be taken out of the way, adding that he is ready for anything, including going to jail.

Yesterday they [govt] undermines the country’s democracy, he added.

Imran Khan went on to say that the whole nation looks up to the Supreme Court, adding that we want the Supreme Court to uphold the law and the constitution. “The Sicilian mafia is trying to create a division in the upper court,” Khan said, adding that they are the ones who used to attack and call out the judges.

Earlier in a meeting with a delegation of journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, the PTI president claimed that the government wanted elections after having him arrested or excluded from political life.

The ousted prime minister called the March 8 incident a sequel to May 25 – the year before. He claimed: “In yesterday’s incident, these officers were involved in the incident who were also responsible for the May 25 incident.”

As part of the Punjab government’s withdrawal of Article 144, Mr Khan said: “We are going to dump in the streets again. We will soon be launching our election campaign.

Launching a campaign against his political opponents, Mr Khan said: “The leaders’ plan is to divide the judiciary and launch a campaign against the Chief Justice. We will not let this government plan succeed. “

He was of the opinion that “the government is showing reluctance to organize elections”.

Mr Khan trained Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying: “The education of Maryam and Bilawal is is made with the money of corruption.”

Earlier today, Mr Khan said the masses were supporting him, saying he did not need anyone’s help.

Speaking to foreign media, the ousted prime minister said he could speak with anyone else about the holding of elections. He reiterated that the Supreme Court issued the verdict to announce elections within 90 days.

He lamented that the role of the caretaker government was to ensure the holding of the elections, how could the government delay the elections.

Mr Khan claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was panicking over the PTI.

Speaking about his injuries, Mr Khan said they would take time to heal. “Doctors had forbidden me to walk, but I showed up in court, where there was no security.”

The former Prime Minister went on to say, “Even the Home Secretary said my life was in danger.”

Speaking of his possible arrest, Mr Khan said: “These people [rulers] want elections, without me.”

