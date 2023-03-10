NH poll indicates support for repeat in 2020





Politics Polling results indicated that if the two were to face off for a second time, Biden would win. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. The Associated Press

New Hampshire voters appear to want a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a new Emerson College Polling/7 News WHDH poll.

The poll of more than 1,000 people indicated that Democrats continue to primarily support Biden and Republicans continue to overwhelmingly support Trump. And if the two were to face off for the second time, Biden would win, with the current president leading Trump by four points.

Biden remains top candidate for Democrats

While 55% of Democratic primary voters polled preferred the party to nominate someone other than Biden, when given a list of potential Democratic nominees, Biden received a plurality of 29% – 12 percentage points from more than Senator Bernie Sanders, the second highest ranked candidate.

Forty-four percent of Democratic primary voters polled said they would like to see a Biden nomination, but that mark falls far short of Biden’s 71% national support of Democratic voters.

Biden won New Hampshire in the 2020 presidential election by more than seven points, but concerns over turning 80 and his desire to move the first national primary out of the granite state have reduced his support. In addition to the 55% who think Biden should not be the Democratic nominee, those polled gave the president a 38% approval rating.

Age appears to be a key indicator of support for Biden, with younger voters showing greater opposition to the president than older voters.

“There is an age divide in New Hampshire’s Democratic electorate,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a press release. “Biden has 30% support among voters under 50, 50% support among voters in their 50s and early 60s, and 68% of voters over 65 support Biden as a candidate. “

Republicans keep Trump in first place

Similar to Biden, Trump’s support also puts him at the top of his respective party’s polls. Trump leads the Republican field by 41 points, with 58% support from New Hampshire Republicans. If we only take into account candidates who have announced their campaigns, that jumps to 53 points.

Trump is interviewing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who received a 48% approval rating from the poll.

“Similar to our February national poll, Trump finds his biggest base among young voters: 67% of Republican primary voters under 35 support Trump as a candidate,” Kimball said. “Unlike the national survey, where DeSantis found a base of voters over 65 and those with higher education, DeSantis does not currently hold such a base among New Hampshire Republicans. Similarly, Governor Sununu is unable to exceed 10% among all demographic groups. »

The payback

Although Biden’s support in New Hampshire appears weak, he still leads Trump when the two go head-to-head. The poll, which surveyed roughly the same number of Republican and Democratic voters, showed a four-point lead for Biden in a head-to-head with Trump.

When asked who they would vote for, Biden received a plurality of 42% to 38% of New Hampshire voters, with 16% saying they would support someone else and 4% undecided.

The poll also showed that a majority of New Hampshire voters surveyed, 76 percent, believe it is important that New Hampshire’s presidential primary remains the nation’s top primary. And 58% of those polled expressed support for the legalization of marijuana.

