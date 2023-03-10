Diplomacy in the age of cricket: A Motera Thursday with PM Modi and Albanese | Cricket News







India want to secure a 3-1 win in the series and a place in the World Test Championship final, even as the Aussies seek to shake home team pride by restoring parity. But it’s on the ground. A warm welcome from @narendramodi to Gujarat. #INDvAUS https://t.co/Yk26nsnNox —Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) 1678343678000 AHMEDABAD: The atmosphere was festive, Ravi Shastri The soaring baritone of had excitement and aura in equal measure as a crowd of around 40,000 enjoyed a taste of cricket diplomacy with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanian enjoy a good part of an intense opening session in the final test.India want to secure a 3-1 win in the series and a place in the World Test Championship final, even as the Aussies seek to shake home team pride by restoring parity. But it’s on the ground. Away, Albanese and Modi took a victory lap on the pitch to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

The only obstacle was the multi-level security system due to the presence of the two heads of state. That’s why the gigantic stadium wasn’t even half full when Modi and Albanese drove around the pitch in a cricket-themed cart. However, they still received the warmest ovations from those present at the scene. 1/ 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese watch 4th Test in Ahmedabad Show captions Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were present for the 4th test between the two countries. Ahead of the draw, India captain Rohit Sharma received his test cap from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Steve Smith received his test cap from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. BCCI President Roger Binny congratulated Albanese and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated PM Modi ahead of the game. Modi and Albanese also made a victory lap on the pitch to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. Steve Smith won the toss and opted to beat India in the Fourth Test. Modi and Albanese then went through some footage of memorable moments between India and Australia. Ravi Shastri explained to Modi and Albanese the footage of some important events played between India and Australia. Modi and Albanese then took to the pitch with the two captains who introduced them to the players. The two teams then lined up in the presence of their Prime Ministers for their national anthems. BCCI president Roger Binny presented to Albanese his portrait while he was secretary Jay Shah gave one to the Prime Minister of India. Celebrating 75 years of friendship through cricket with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi https://t.co/gk3m3XzEBe —Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) 1678336726000 The two leaders then inaugurated the new Hall of Fame room where cricket and nostalgia are intrinsically infused with each other.

There couldn’t have been a better person than former head coach Shastri to lend his services during their brief but engaging rendezvous with cricketing history. IND vs AUS: PM Narendra Modi greets Australian PM at Ahmedabad Stadium ahead of 4th Test The two captains… Rohit Sharma And Steve Smith – also had their moment under the sun. They entered the pitch with their respective prime ministers and introduced them to the other players. A few more glimpses of Ahmedabad. It’s cricket everywhere! https://t.co/K8YCx0Iaz7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1678339655000 Albanese gave Australia’s top touring artist a few more seconds – Nathan Lyons – as Modi greeted all Indian players with a firm handshake. Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to testify https://t.co/xPWS6W3S8X Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1678339582000 Singing the national anthem alongside the Prime Minister of India is a story Rohit would love to tell his grandchildren one day. India vs Australia 4th Test: People flock to Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the final Test match and share their views India entered the fourth tiebreak of the series leading 2-1. (Photo BCCI)

