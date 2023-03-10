Pak HC rescinds government ban on Imran Khan’s speeches on TV channels





A Pakistani high court on Thursday overturned the federal government’s ban on airing ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches and press briefings on satellite channels.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned speeches by the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party last week after the cricketer-turned-politician targeted the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in an address to his supporters in Lahore. The Lahore High Court ordered the ban lifted with immediate effect, he said.

Khan’s attorney, Attorney Ahmad Pansota, argued that PEMRA issued the contested order beyond its jurisdiction without regard to constitutional rights guaranteed by Sections 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

Pansota said the judgment issued by the Islamabad High Court declared a similar restraining order against the petitioner on similar grounds to ultra vires the order. He added that the PEMRA, without thinking and at the instigation of a ruling political party in the federation, took illegal and illegal measures against the petitioner to settle political rivalries.

Khan, 70, has been in the crosshairs due to his repeated criticism of the establishment for doing nothing to save his government which was toppled due to a vote of no confidence last year.

At the time of the suspension of the PEMRA order, the electronic media watchdog on Thursday banned the broadcast and rebroadcast of content relating to the conduct of sitting judges in the nation’s superior courts.

In its latest order, PEMRA ordered that the dissemination of content against the conduct of Supreme Court and High Court Justices be banned on electronic media with immediate effect.

The regulator referred to its previous guidelines in which all licensees were to “refrain from broadcasting any content against state institutions”, but various channels did not follow the guidelines and “constantly discussed the conduct honorable superior court judges and orchestrated a smear campaign by spreading slanderous allegations”.

PEMRA said the dissemination of such material was an outright violation of authority laws and Supreme Court judgments.

Sales tax on luxury items increased to 25% from 17%

Pakistan’s government has raised sales tax from 17% to 25% on some luxury goods, media reported on Thursday, as the cash-strapped country moved to release the funding tranche of around $1,000. 1 billion from the IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is refusing to release the c.1.1 billion tranche under the c.7 billion loan facility unless crucial decisions are taken by the government and implemented. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) for an imposition of 25% General Sales Tax, The News International newspaper reported.

The sales tax hike includes 33 categories of goods spanning 860 tariff lines, high-end cell phones, imported foods, home decor items and other luxury goods, the Dawn newspaper reported. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/pak-hc-quashes-govt-ban-on-imran-khan-s-speeches-from-tv-channels-123030901338_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos