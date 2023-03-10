More than a third of Turks hold AKP government responsible for devastating effects of earthquakes: poll





More than a third of Turks say the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government is responsible for the high death toll and the devastating effects of two powerful earthquakes that shook southern Turkey last month , revealed a public inquiry. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit 11 Turkish provinces in the south and southeast of the country as people slept on February 6 was followed by numerous aftershocks, including a magnitude 7.5 quake, causing killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and wreaking havoc. devastation in the region. As part of Turkey’s Pulse monthly public survey conducted by Ankara-based MetroPoll among 2,118 people in 28 provinces from February 23-28, participants were asked: Who do you think is most responsible for the losses due to the earthquake? The survey results, posted on Twitter on Thursday by Professor zer Sencar, owner of MetroPoll, revealed that 34.4 percent of respondents believe the AKP government is most responsible for the earthquake’s losses. In the February survey conducted after the earthquake, the AKP’s vote fell by 4 points compared to January. pic.twitter.com/sFfnlIUauE —Ozer Sencar (@ozersencar1) March 9, 2023 Those who share the same opinion increase to more than 60% among opposition party voters, while they drop to 6.4% among supporters of the ruling AKP and 3.4% among supporters of its ally, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). According to the survey, 26.9% of participants hold construction contractors responsible for the devastating effects of earthquakes, followed by those who believe that municipalities (15.4%), citizens (4.4%) and others (4.2%) are responsible, while 12.9% said all were responsible for losses caused by the disaster. Those who think contractors are primarily responsible for earthquake losses rose to 46.2% and 43.6% among AKP and MHP voters, respectively, while dropping to 13% among supporters of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), 12.6%. percent among supporters of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and 11.9 percent among supporters of Party Y (good). Following the earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his AKP government have been accused of poor performance in coordinating search and rescue efforts, primarily the failure to mobilize enough people and a lack of coordination between teams, leading to civilians in some areas attempting to pull their loved ones from under the rubble themselves and finding them frozen to death despite not sustaining any serious injuries in the collapse . After visiting several earthquake-hit regions, CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu also accused Erdoan and his AKP of failing to prepare the country for earthquakes during their 20 years in power in a video he posted on Twitter on the second day of the disaster. Kldarolu said that the government had not taken the necessary measures to coordinate resources, make sufficient use of Turkey’s experience in such events, ensure the cooperation of public institutions with municipalities and non-governmental organizations, send soldiers in the areas affected by the earthquake and send miners, who are search and natural rescue personnel, to the areas that needed them before it was too late. Like? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

