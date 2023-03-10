New York prosecutors say criminal charges against Trump likely: report





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., March 4, 2023.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

New York City prosecutors have told lawyers for former President Donald Trump he could face criminal charges for paying porn star Stormy Daniels money on his behalf before the 2016 presidential election, according to a new report Thursday.

The New York Times reported that Trump was offered the opportunity by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to testify next week before the grand jury which is collecting evidence and hearing testimony for the criminal investigation.

“Such offers almost always indicate that an indictment is near,” the Times article noted.

The newspaper said its reporters spoke to four people with knowledge of the situation.

Two of Trump’s defense attorneys confirmed to NBC News that he was told by his attorneys that he could appear before the grand jury. Lawyers said such an offer was the norm and he had not received a subpoena.

They disputed reports from The Times that criminal charges could be brought.

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen admitted in 2018 to paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about her claims of a one-time sex date with Trump for years. earlier.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied having sex with Daniels. But he reimbursed Cohen for payment to the adult film actress.

A spokesperson for Trump told NBC News, “The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane.”

“For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve emptied themselves at every turn and now this,” the spokesperson said. .

“The fact that after their intensive investigation, the DA is even considering another political attack is a clear exoneration of President Trump on all counts. President Trump was the victim of extortion at the time, just as he is now. It’s an embarrassment for Democratic prosecutors, and it’s an embarrassment for New York.”

In addition to the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump faces a criminal investigation in Atlanta for interference in the 2020 presidential election in his effort to undo President Joe Biden’s Georgia victory. .

Trump is also under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for trying to reverse his Electoral College loss to Biden that year, and for pressuring the then vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to accept Biden voter certifications from swing states that gave his opponent the margin of victory.

