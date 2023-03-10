‘Are your fries made locally?’ Xi Jinping pushes construction vehicle maker on semiconductors amid push for self-sufficiency





A Chinese construction vehicle maker briefly became a leading example of the country’s drive for self-reliance in semiconductors when President Xi Jinping asked a company delegate if all the chips he used were produced in the country. During a meeting with the group of the Jiangsu delegation to the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Sunday, Xi interrupted the report by Shan Zenghai of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) to ask: “The chips from your crane are all made locally? , according to an account reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Monday. In response, Shan said the “domestic parts ratio” in its 220-ton all-terrain crane is now 100 percent, up from 71 percent in 2017 when Xi visited the company. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeour new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team. Chips used in construction vehicles such as cranes and excavators are generally more mature than the highly advanced chips that most consumers are familiar with in their smartphones and laptops. Semiconductors have become the focal point of China’s push toward technological self-sufficiency, and the country has recently refocused its chipmaking efforts on mature process nodes amid escalating U.S. restrictions on technology. ‘export. Washington’s October update to its export control regime significantly expanded restrictions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment. In response, Beijing moved quickly to try to increase the ratio of domestic chips used in home appliances, vehicles and industrial devices. China imports of integrated circuits fell by 27% in volume in the first two months of this year, according to customs data. The 15% drop in imports last year was the first annual drop in two decades. Xi’s exchange with Shan was widely picked up by state media as a strong signal from the Chinese leader regarding the country’s continued emphasis on shifting to locally made technology. The story continues Xi has repeatedly emphasized technological autonomy during China’s ‘two sessions’, the annual parliamentary meetings of the NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, according to comments in the media. of state. On Monday, Xi pulled off a rare targeted accusation against the United States, saying it was leading other Western nations in “all-out containment and repression of China”. Xi was also quoted by the People’s Daily as saying that China must secure its food and manufacturing independence. The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China’s top anti-corruption agency, mentioned XCMG’s progress in domestic sourcing and Xi’s remarks on “high-quality” development being ” the main task of the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country”. China’s “domestic” approach to developing the local semiconductor industry and reducing reliance on imported devices has continued with Beijing’s blessing. Vice Premier Liu He told a symposium last week that China would continue to boost the local chip industry by leveraging state and market power for growth. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

