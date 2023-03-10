WATCH: PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese meet Ind-Aus players ahead of 4th Test





The first day of the fourth and final test between India and Australia kicked off with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the iconic Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 9). Before the start of the decisive series, PM Modi and Albanese met the Indian and Australian players, respectively, amidst a huge roar from the crowd. The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has shared the video of Prime Minister Modi-Anthony Albanese’s interaction with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian alternate captain Steve Smith respectively. Here is the video of the two dignitaries meeting players from both sides, shared by the official BCCI Twitter account. The caption read: “A special welcome and special handshakes! Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and Honorable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Anthony Albanese meet with #TeamIndia and Australia respectively.” In the draw, Smith-led Australia elected to bat first. The substitute skipper said: “We’re going to have a bat, play with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, looks like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We’ll wait and see (if he leads again Australia to India).” Meanwhile, Rohit told broadcasters: “We would have struck first. We know what to do. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It’s always nice to have time off. regroup as a team you can reflect on so many things Not the surface we saw in the first three tests it looks like a good ground hopefully it stays the same for the five days .” India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon India leads the series 2-1 but must win the final test not only to win the series but also to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia have already qualified after winning the Indore Test.

