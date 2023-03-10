Politics
Watch: KTR attacks PM Modi for targeting BRS
KTR attacks PM Modi | Hyderabad, Mar 9 (Maxim News): The incumbent Chairman of the ruling BRS and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Informatics and Industries, K.Tarak Rama Rao reacts to the advice of the ‘ED at MLC Kavitha sister of KTR in Delhi booze scam attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao under cover of investigation. He characterized the cases against the BRS Ministers and elected officials including his sister Kavitha as a “political witch hunt”.
He also posed several questions to the Prime Minister about the inaction against industrialist Gautam Adani and BJP leaders accused by the Central agencies.
React to ED Summons to MLC KavithaRama Rao said that these were not “ED (Law Enforcement Directorate) summonses but Modi summonses”, he said realizing the BRS would be great with her at the level nationally, the Modi government has involved nearly a dozen BRS leaders including ministers, MPs and legislators and was now conspiring against Kavitha.
He said the BRS was ready to face any consequences and would go to court for justice.
On ED’s opinions to Kavitha in Delhi alcohol scam, he expressed his impatience with V6 and Velang magazines in particular. If 42 people die after drinking alcohol in Gujarat where alcohol is banned, is it a scam or is it a scheme, did you show it on your V6? He asked the channel rep.
He threatened that we know what will be shown on V6, we know what they will talk about and we know what dramas they will do. We also know when to ban. KTR also issued a warning. He expressed his displeasure on some channels saying they are like mouthpieces for the BJP.
KTR mentioned the V6 news channel and the newspaper. “We will dry up these canals in front of the people.” Namaste Telangana And Telangana today were banned from the BJP office.
KTR said that the ED and CBI Raids on the opposition parties aimed to eradicate democracy in the country. “More than 95% of the raids carried out by the ED targeted leaders of opposition parties.
However, conviction was only in 23 cases out of more than 5,400 cases filed since the beginning of Modi’s regime in 2014,” he told media at Telangana Bhavan Today.
Without saying anything while attacking Modi, he said that BJP’s dual engine means one engine is Modi and another is Adani. “One is a political engine and the other is a financial engine.
Together, Modi created an infamous system where Fashion does marketing for Adani, changes the rules and gets him projects after which the latter diverts the profits to the former through campaign bonds and donations to the BJP who in turn uses the money to divide the parties opposition and overthrow governments, he charged.
KTR demanded to know why the Prime Minister clarify the allegations against him or Adani. ” We say Gautam Adani is an agent of Narendra Modi. Will I take a lie detector test? Does he have the courage to show himself clean in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja harishchandra?,
Responding to the media, KTR clarified that none in Telangana reportedly feared Modi’s summons and were prepared to face any investigation into the allegations made by the ED. Kavitha has received notices under the Case of Delhi Excise Policy.
Unlike BJP leader BL Santosh, who escaped interrogation even after being named in the MP poaching case, she, being a law abiding citizen of the country, will appear for questioning at the ED office in Delhi, he said. (Maxim News)
