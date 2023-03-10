Tucker Carlson’s private text messages about Donald Trump are harsher than we could have ever imagined





Tucker Carlson was one of Donald Trump’s biggest allies during his administration while on the air. Off-air? It appears to be a much different story based on the anchor texts that were submitted as evidence in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The company is suing the network for claiming its voting equipment was responsible for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Emails and texts revealed in court documents, obtained by The Associated Press, show that Many Fox News personalities were promoting the stolen election on air, but bashing Donald Trump behind closed doors, and Carlsons’ texts are particularly brutal.

I hate him passionately, one of Carlson’s texts about the former president shows how far the hate has gone. On January 4, 2021, the TV personality was cheering that we’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights and can’t wait. Even though Democrat Joe Biden was set to be sworn in, it appears right-wing Carlson was happy Donald Trump was leaving the White House.

Carlson agreed during an exchange with Greg Gutfeld in 2017 that Donald Trump was the greatest president of all time. In 2021, he was complaining about the administration of Donald Trump and the little he had done during his tenure. We were all pretending we had a lot to show because admitting what a disaster it was is too much to stomach. But come on. There really is no advantage to Trump, he wrote. Donald Trump is all about loyalty, so leaked messages like this won’t sit well with him.

These revelations will only worsen the already strained relationship between Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and Fox News. They’ve backfired and are focusing on other GOP candidates, but Donald Trump knows he’s hard to ignore and will likely double down on his criticism of Carlson, Rupert Murdoch and the network that helped him get into the Oval Office in 2016.

