The 69-year-old leader already obtained in October a five-year extension at the top of the Chinese Communist Party and the military commission, the two most important positions of power.

Xi Jinping will secure a historic third term as Chinese president on Friday after a formal vote in parliament, the culmination of a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader for generations. With the parliament in China effectively closed to the ruling Communist Party (CCP), the outcome of the poll, which is expected to take place shortly after 0900 local time (0100 GMT), is beyond doubt. The 69-year-old leader already obtained in October a five-year extension at the top of the CCP and the military commission, the two most important positions of power. The only candidate, he will be reappointed for the same term as head of state. The last few months have however been complicated for Xi Jinping, with major demonstrations at the end of November against his zero Covid policy and a major wave of deaths which followed the abandonment of this health strategy in December. Sensitive subjects carefully avoided during the current annual session of Parliament, a highly orchestrated event during which Li Qiang, an ally of Xi Jinping, should become the new prime minister to replace Li Keqiang. cult of personality The deputies have mainly focused in recent days on an institutional reform project aimed at beefing up the Ministry of Science and Technology and China’s digital capacities, in the face of what the government presents as containment West against China in this area. The annual session of Parliament was also the occasion to announce a modest growth target of around 5% for 2023 and an increased defense budget. Xi Jinping’s formal re-election to the top of the state crowns a remarkable political rise in which he has gone from being the most powerful Chinese leader in decades little known to the general public. read alsoEven if Xi Jinping holds China with a master hand, it is possible that the situation will escalate Author of a biography on the president, the Swiss writer and journalist Adrian Geiges believes that personal enrichment is not his primary motivation. That’s not what interests himhe told AFP. He really has a vision for China, he wants China to become the most powerful country in the world. For decades, the People’s Republic of China, heated by political chaos and the cult of personality during the reign (1949-1976) of its leader and founder Mao Ts-tung, had promoted a more collegial governance at the top of power. By virtue of this model, Xi Jinping’s predecessors, namely Jiang Zemin and then Hu Jintao, had each given up their place as president after ten years in the post. Containment But Xi Jinping put an end to this rule by abolishing the limit of two presidential terms in the Constitution in 2018, while allowing a quasi-cult of personality to develop around him. Xi Jinping will therefore become the longest-serving supreme leader in recent Chinese history. Seventy years old at the end of this new mandate, he could even potentially extend for another five-year term if no credible dolphin asserts himself in the meantime. But its challenges remain numerous at the head of the second world economy, between the slowdown in growth, the fall in the birth rate, the difficulties of the real estate sector or even the improvement of China’s international image. read alsoHow China is protecting its children and making ours stupid with the TikTok social network Relations with the United States are at their lowest in decades, with numerous disputes, from Taiwan to the treatment of Ughurs Muslims, including rivalry in technology. Xi Jinping this week condemned the policy of containment, encirclement and repression against China set up by Western countries led by the United States and that has created unprecedented challenges for the development from the country. A new vice-president must also be formally elected Friday by Parliament, replacing Wang Qishan.

