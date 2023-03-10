Turkey, Sweden and Finland agree to continue NATO membership talks

ISTANBUL Turkey acknowledged on Thursday that Sweden and Finland had taken “some steps” to address Ankara’s concerns over their NATO candidacy, and that further meetings would be underway to resolve outstanding issues.

Talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO’s northward expansion have resumed in Brussels, six weeks after a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm led Ankara to suspend talks.

Discussions on the Nordic countries’ bids for membership in the Atlantic Defense Alliance have focused on how far Sweden and Finland have gone to meet Turkish demands, particularly changes to strengthen anti-terrorism laws .

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and foreign affairs adviser Ibrahim Kalin, who participated in Thursday’s talks, described the meeting as positive. He added, We noted that some measures taken [by Sweden and Finland] were satisfactory, but of course the process is not yet complete.

Sweden’s chief negotiator said recognizing Ankara was a step forward. We see that Turkey has recognized that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps in this agreement, which is a good sign, chief negotiator Oscar Stenstrom told a press conference, according to Reuters.

He was planning other meetings. A small step forward, the talks have resumed and we have agreed that we will continue to meet and I cannot say exactly when.

The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels came after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Turkey following the February 6 earthquake. During the trip, he highlighted Swedish and Finnish contributions to the aid effort, including an international donor conference announced by Sweden.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister is said to have convinced Erdogan to relaunch the dialogue during his visit to Ankara.

It’s a process, and I don’t expect the process to be concluded [during the Brussels talks]. But I am convinced that Finland and Sweden will become NATO allies. It’s a top priority, Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

While Stoltenberg reiterated the message that now is the time to approve Nordic memberships, Ankara remains reluctant to accelerate the pace of accepting their membership in the 30-state alliance.

However, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that no satisfactory action had been taken by Sweden.

Referring to an agreement reached between Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year, Cavusoglu added: “Everyone should see clearly that Sweden, in particular, is not fulfilling its obligations. This is the reason why we said yes for the meeting to be held in Brussels.

The tripartite agreement signed at the NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022 paved the way for Sweden and Finland to join.

Ankara’s main demand, which is mainly aimed at Sweden, is that potential NATO members strengthen anti-terrorism legislation and step up the extradition of those whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

The Turkish government is widely concerned about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a 39-year insurgency against Turkey, killing tens of thousands.

The waving of PKK flags during protests following the Madrid memorandum has fueled claims that the group remains a threat in Sweden, which has a large Kurdish population.

Ankara has also demanded restrictions on those it has identified as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher it accuses of attempting a coup in Turkey in 2016.

Sweden amended its constitution to allow the introduction of a bill on Thursday to make it illegal to support terrorist groups. It also tightened restrictions on terrorist financing.

However, it is largely up to Turkey to decide whether it considers the measures taken sufficient to satisfy last year’s agreement. It is the Turkish government, the Turkish parliament, that decides on the question of ratification, and it is a Turkish decision alone, Stoltenberg said during his visit in February.

Apart from Turkey, Hungary is the only NATO member that has not yet ratified the Nordic candidacies. A Hungarian parliamentary delegation visiting Sweden on Tuesday said its government and most lawmakers support Sweden’s NATO bid.

The resumption of talks came a day before Turkey enters the electoral cycle for presidential and parliamentary elections, with Erdogan announcing last week that an election statement would appear in the Official Gazette on Friday.

Polling stations open on May 14, with the likely possibility of a presidential run-off on May 28.

Sweden’s and Finland’s decisions to join NATO could feature in the campaign as Erdogan uses them to stoke widespread animosity towards Europe perceived as a lack of support for Turkey’s campaign against the PKK .

An example of Ankara’s sensitivity on the subject emerged on Wednesday when the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning a conference held at the European Parliament in Brussels on the European Union, Turkey, the Middle East and the Kurds. .

This once again demonstrates the hypocrisy and insincere position of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism, the ministry said. Allowing this event to take place also contradicts the EU’s international obligations.

Supporters of the Swedish and Finnish bids hope that a successful Turkish election will help smooth the way and that their membership will be possible in time for July’s NATO summit in Lithuania.