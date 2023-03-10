Ron DeSantis slams Donald Trump in Florida presidential poll, but right-wing state agenda unpopular – Reuters





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in a new poll of potential voters in the Sunshine State Republican presidential primary.

DeSantis scored an impressive 52% to 27% lead over Trump among Registered Republicans polled, with Nikki Haley and Mike Pence well behind in the low single digits.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Getty Images)

In a hypothetical #FloridaMan-a-mano match, DeSantis does even better, crushing Trump with 59% to just 28% for the former president.

Michael Binder, director of the University of North Florida poll that conducted the survey, said he was not surprised that DeSantis was dominating Trump just months after winning a landslide re-election.

It’s interesting how his lead jumps … once you cut the field down to two, Binder said. DeSantis is far better than Trump at consolidating votes if the field were to shrink.

Trump, who announced his return to the presidency last year, has recently taken a lead over DeSantis in national Republican polls.

DeSantis expected to challenge Trump for GOP nod, likely announcing spring run

DeSantis unveiled an aggressive right-wing agenda this week that he plans to push through the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature.

But the poll offers warning signs of those proposals, showing that they remain largely unpopular among the same voters who caused a landslide for Republicans last fall.

A Florida GOP plan to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, a much stricter rule than current 15-week states, is opposed by 75% of voters, compared to just 22% who support it.

DeSantiss’ decision to allow concealed and unfettered carry of firearms is even more unpopular, with just 21% supporting it.

Powerful majorities of Sunshine State voters in the poll also support a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational use of marijuana and oppose DeSantiss’ plans to end efforts to increase diversity in public colleges. and to restrict discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Many voters we spoke to aren’t so thrilled with some of DeSantis’ more recent proposals in his war on woke culture, Binder said.

