Chinese President Xi set to seek third term as president

Xi Jinping is set to be given an unconventional third term as president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become China’s most powerful leader for generations.

The nomination awaiting automatic approval by China’s parliament comes after he locked himself into another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military – the two most important leadership positions in the Chinese politics – in October.

Since then Xi, 69, has faced some challenges, with mass protests against his zero Covid policy and his subsequent abandonment which saw countless people die.

Those issues were averted at this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also expected to nominate Xi’s ally Li Qiang as the new prime minister.

Lawmakers have instead focused on a sweeping overhaul of Beijing’s science and technological capabilities ministry in the face of what an NPC lawmaker described as foreign attempts to “contain and suppress” the country’s rise.

Beijing also unveiled at the parliamentary meeting a growth target of “around five percent” – one of its lowest in decades – as well as a modest increase in defense spending.

And on Friday, they are due to elect the country’s next president, according to an official timetable provided by the NPC – a position that will certainly fall to Xi.

His re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise from relatively unknown party apparatchik to leader of a global superpower.

Adrian Geiges, co-author of the biography titled “Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World”, told AFP he did not believe Xi was driven by a desire for personal enrichment, despite the international media investigations that revealed his family’s amassed wealth.

“It’s not his interest,” Geiges said.

“He really has a vision for China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”

For decades, China – marked by the dictatorial rule and personality cult of founding leader Mao Zedong – eschewed one-man rule in favor of more consensual, but still autocratic, leadership.

This model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with the predecessors of Xi Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao stepping down from power after 10 years in office.

Xi tore up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.

His coronation this week sets him up to become modern China’s longest-serving head of state, and will mean Xi will rule until he is over seventy and – if no challenger emerges – even longer.

But the start of his unprecedented third term in charge of China comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, ranging from slowing growth and a struggling real estate sector to a decline in the birth-rate.

Relations with the United States are also at their lowest in decades, with the powers clashing over everything from human rights to trade and technology.

In a speech to delegates at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is taking place alongside the NPC this week, Xi criticized Washington’s “containment, encirclement and suppression of China”.

China, he said, must “have the courage to fight back as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape.”