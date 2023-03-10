Imran says he doesn’t ‘need’ establishment, will talk to everyone except ‘thieves’





PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday he did not need the facility, adding that he was ready to speak with everyone except the thieves.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the Prime Minister said he only wanted elections to be held in the country according to law and the Constitution, adding that he was willing to talk to anyone in this regard but that he didn’t need crutches.

I was asked if I would talk to the establishment if they wanted to talk. I said I am a political person, I will talk to everyone except thieves, Imran said, an apparent reference to the coalition government.

The publication reports that the PTI chairman said he never invited Chief of General Staff Asim Munir or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to sit down for talks.

A statement has been circulating saying I want to speak to the army chief [but] I don’t need the establishment.

Imran added that a political party that enjoys the support of the people does not need crutches.

When asked if the establishment’s attitude towards him had changed after the change in military command, the ex-prime minister told the publication that it made no difference to us.

He said lawsuits against the PTI were filed during the tenure of former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Prior to this, such torture in detention was never inflicted on the elderly.

We thought that would change when the new army chief came, but there was no change and [our difficulties] increased, he said.

Imrans’ remarks come days after PTI Fawad Chaudhry clarified that the ex-prime minister never asked to meet with COAS Munir, calling speculation in this regard baseless.

The statement was released after senior reporter Kamran Khan tweeted about General Munir telling the country’s business community that he had messaged Imran through President Dr Arif Alvi to meet the Prime Minister, which the president of the PTI did not accept.

Kamran, however, claimed that Imran wanted a meeting with the army chief, which the latter denied, saying he was not ready to interfere in the political process.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month, Imran declared that he was ready to speak to General Munir for the good of the country, emphasizing that he had no quarrel with the establishment.

In an in-depth chat with reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he discussed politics, his ties to the military, his frustration with former army chief Bajwa and why he chose not to not travel to Islamabad for hearings.

When asked why he didn’t talk to the establishment, a euphemism for the military, he said he had never had a quarrel with the establishment, and it was General Bajwa who told me. stabbed in the back.

Elections

According to BBC Urdu, the PTI leader also touched on the elections and noted that the Supreme Court ordered polls to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab within 90 days. He added that the president also made an announcement in this regard.

But the police come when we hold a campaign rally, he said, in an apparent reference to yesterday’s police crackdown on PTI workers in Lahore following the imposition of Section 144 in which a party worker was killed.

The ex-prime minister said the job of caretaker governments was to hold elections. How can they stop it? If elections are to take place, how can they take place without rallies and an election campaign?

Imran said the parties making up the coalition government were scared. He said the PTI had won 37 by-elections in the past few months.

Their (governmental) popularity is such that they cannot even go out into the streets. They try [to ensure] that the elections do not take place

Imran claimed the government wanted chaos. If we wanted, the fight would continue until the evening but we did not want to give them the possibility of canceling an election under the pretext of chaos.

He further said that the election watchdog had given dates for elections in the two provinces after guidelines issued by the supreme court, but the government did not seem keen on holding polls.

All kinds of excuses are given as to why the elections should not take place. I am afraid that they (the government) will kill a famous personality like what happened with Benazir Bhutto.

Asked what he would do if the elections were not held, Imran said such a scenario would be considered contempt of court. If they (the government) do not hold the elections, the Constitution and the law will cease to exist, he said.

Imran said his opponents wanted him disqualified and imprisoned so that the parties making up the coalition government could win the election.

I won the 2018 election because the public was against the ruling parties, now the same parties have been buried due to rising inflation.

He reiterated that the PTI wants elections to be held, adding that common sense suggests that all polls should be held together.

This will also benefit the country. Let people choose who they want. The government that will come [into power] solve peoples problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1741255/imran-says-he-doesnt-need-establishment-will-talk-to-everyone-except-thieves The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

