Manhattan prosecutors flag likely charges for Trump in Stormy Daniels case – NYT





NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) – Manhattan prosecutors have told former President Donald Trump he could face criminal charges related to his alleged role in silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing four unnamed people. sources.

The former president has been told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week if he wishes to testify, the newspaper said. He said such invitations almost always mean an indictment is near.

A lawyer for Trump confirmed to Reuters that Trump had been asked to testify.

“He has a chance to appear before the grand jury like everyone under investigation does,” Trump lawyer Susan Necheles told Reuters. If Trump is indicted, it would mark the first-ever indictment of a former president and add to the legal challenges Trump faces as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Latest updates

Although the opportunity to testify indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could indict the president, the prosecutor could still refuse to indict Trump.

A spokeswoman for Bragg declined to comment.

Marc Scholl, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, told Reuters that Trump’s opportunity to testify suggested the grand jury had heard evidence implicating him in a crime. “The invitation should mean that the prosecutor is preparing to bring criminal charges.”

“If he (Trump) shows up, he will have to waive immunity and answer the prosecutor’s questions,” he said.

Trump on Truth Social called it a political witch hunt. “I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political witch hunt, trying to bring down the Republican Party’s leading candidate from afar.”

Daniels said she had a sexual affair with the former president and received $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for not discussing her meeting with Trump, who denies it happened and in 2018 told reporters he knew nothing about a payment to Daniels.

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal court in New York for orchestrating silent payments to Daniels and another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said he had a months-long affair with Trump before he took office.

Trump faces multiple legal challenges and investigations, including over his handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Tim Ahmann and Diane Craft

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/manhattan-prosecutors-signal-criminal-charges-likely-trump-nyt-2023-03-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos