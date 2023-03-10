



Donald Trump is now an urban planner. The former president is calling for a leap forward in American living standards, which he intends to accomplish through a competition to design what are effectively post-war border suburbs using federal land . (Flying cars are also involved.) He’ll call them Freedom Cities, a place where MAGA types of all ages can buy affordable homes and, most importantly, procreate: We’ll support baby boomers and we’ll support baby bonuses for a new baby boom. The name given to this branding exercise, Agenda 47, is both a nod to his aspirations to return to the White House and an apparent reference to a set of sustainable development goals that have been the target of a conservative obsession over the past three decades. Trumps announcement delivered last week in a video and then a half-empty ballroom at CPAC comes on the heels of feverish right-wing conspiracies currently peaking around the city’s 15-Minute, walkable neighborhoods concept that is compared to open-air prisons by anti-vaxxer, COVID-denying YouTubers. It’s all very goofy and opportunistic, which isn’t the same as saying his bangs. Trump’s ramblings, like the bizarre spectacle of anti-urban protests in densely populated Oxford and London, are the cartoonish, memo-brain side of a decades-long, well-funded campaign to bring transport policies in common and housing at a sharp stop .

Agenda 21, Trump’s latest big bad, is a non-binding resolution passed in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. Simply put, it is a global effort to align urban development practices with United Nations goals to address poverty, gender inequality and the depletion of natural resources. (The incumbent 21 refers to the 21st century.) But aside from being referenced in environmental policy documents and at planning conferences, Agenda 21 has been largely ignored by most countries outside of government circles. NGO. That didn’t stop the ultraconservative founder of the American Policy Center, Tom DeWeese, from building his career on the idea that it was a plot to destroy America. He has written a number of books with the incendiary titles Agenda 21 and How to Stop It; The Agenda 21 Handbook: America’s Brutal Transformation and traveled the country warning that features of sustainable urbanization like mass transit and bike lanes were a kind of Trojan horse to seize their assets and destroy their way of life. DeWees’ artwork ultimately caught the attention of the Tea Party, aligning perfectly with his racist, xenophobic, and anti-urban reaction to the election of Barack Obama. From there, things snowballed: Ted Cruz had an entire page devoted to Agenda 21 when he first ran for the US Senate in 2012; that same year, the Republican National Committee passed its own non-binding resolution denouncing Agenda 21 as a socialist/communist redistribution of wealth. The party had found a new anti-urban bogeyman.

While all of this is happening, the Koch-backed Heritage Foundation is setting up and funding an effort to target local efforts around transit and density as a way to stop Israel’s destructive smart growth programs. Agenda 21 at the local level. Where DeWeese saw military takeovers of private homes, Heritage saw an existential threat to the fossil fuel industry. And over the next few years, the Koch brothers and their staggering fortunes in oil refining set to work to defeat these schemes: in 2018, the New York Times reported on their political success by pouring millions of dollars into anti-transit initiatives across the country through their astroturf group, Americans for Prosperity. Koch-funded efforts, equipped with a powerful data-gathering tool, successfully blocked more than two dozen transportation-related measures from coast to coast, with a particular focus on tackling the gasoline taxes to fund public transit and other non-road infrastructure.

Paranoid people who show up at public hearings armed with form letters regarding a UN takeover of private property (what does UN Agenda 21 have to do with Kansas, your county, your city, your home, your farm, your travels or your job? Anything!) and Koch’s effort to dismantle the country’s still quite limited alternatives to getting around town by bike or bus were two sides of the coin. the same movement. And then the UN released an updated set of goals, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in partnership with its own coalition of global organizations like the World Economic Forum and the C40 to give teeth to its guidelines. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, former president of the C40, has made the city of 15 minutes the cornerstone of her re-election campaign (and has kept her promises). So when COVID hit, dense, walkable communities, known interchangeably as 15-minute precincts or 20-minute neighborhoods with all daily necessities a short distance from home, became a new hub of lockdown conspiracy. The renewed interest in the concept in the era of the pandemic, when elected officials saw both a tool for climate resilience and a strategy for economic recovery, has further fueled the fantasies of the right. Earlier this year in Oxford, tens of thousands of 15-minute anti-city leaflets funded by 90s duo Right Said Fred covered the city, showing how entrenched the propaganda was: It all comes from the Agenda 30 of the United Nations. the ultimate goal of moving the majority of the public to smart cities where all activities can be monitored to control people’s personal carbon allocation.

Which brings us back to Trump’s most recent foray into the arena of paranoid anti-urbanism. (He always tried.) Anti-city rhetoric has always been a key talking point for conservatives, whether it’s the overtly racist version espoused by the Tea Party and Trump or the sterilized xenophobia of New Urbanism. with its neo-traditional communities like the Villages, which are 15-minute neighborhoods for wealthy white people designed around golf carts. Trumps CPAC promises to tear down ugly buildings and build towering monuments to our true American heroes, feeling the same fake nostalgia, that throwback to the early days of the suburbs, where everyone is given a new car and a new single-family home, except that it’s somewhere on a remote Bureau of Land Management desert patch that doesn’t have a reliable water source. This is how Trump shows his hatred of cities. Pouring money into efforts to kill light rail is how Koch’s legacy bands show theirs. And in the most fringe corners of the internet, where propagandists portray 15-Minute Cities as weather blockages and plot to vandalize bollards and planters, this is how they show theirs. The absurdity of the latter group makes it tempting to write it all off, but Trump’s past successes in capturing the public imagination and the political track record of the Koch Empire are a sobering reminder of what happens when we do. do.

