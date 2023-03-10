Xi Jinping’s harsh language belies his anxiety

VS all-out hinas the struggle to crush covid-19 is now over, but its leaders still see a world full of peril. During the annual session of the country’s parliament, which began on March 5, Chinese officials expressed concerns. President Xi Jinping has pointed the finger at America, accusing it of leading Western countries in an all-out campaign of containment, encirclement and repression against China. Outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang said these threats were intensifying. He set a surprisingly cautious target for China’s economic growth this year. Their message is clear: China’s reopening to the world after covid could be bumpy.

Mr. Xi is China’s chief worrier. A 251-page practical book, published by the Communist Party in 2020, contains only anxiety-related excerpts from his speeches. They cover everything from terrorism and color revolutions to the middle income trap, i.e. the stunting of growth. The excerpts are sprinkled with metaphors: prowling tigers, rocks on the road, terrifying waves and raging seas. One comes from remarks made to homeland security chiefs in 2014, just over a year after Mr. Xi became China’s leader. This shows how old his current worries are: Western countries like America are increasingly feeling fishbones in their throats and blade points in their backs, intensifying their strategy of Westernization and division of our country.

Usually, Mr. Xi avoids explicitly criticizing America at public occasions such as meetings of the National People’s Congress ( NPC ), as the legislator is called. His break with custom this time, during a meeting on March 6 with advisers from the NPC , suggests that anxiety levels increase. He said U.S.-led efforts to contain China have presented unprecedented serious challenges to the country’s development. A tan NPC -organized press conference, its new foreign minister, Qin Gang (known for his fiery language, whatever the context), was even more frank: if the United States does not brake but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no amount of guardrail can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be disputes and confrontations.

Despite all this rhetoric, however, Chinese officials have avoided using the NPC , and the parallel meeting of its advisory body, to make explicit threats against America. On Taiwan, the most contentious issue in the bilateral relationship, they stuck to ambiguous language. In his farewell speech to NPC Li said the armed forces should step up military training and preparation at all levels. China’s defense spending is higher than it admits. But a draft budget indicates that it should grow by 7.2% this year. This would leave its share of GDP largely unchanged, once inflation is taken into account. And Li said China should promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

It may be that, for all their concern, Chinese leaders do not want to escalate tensions with the West, or reduce their room for manoeuvre. Xi said officials should dare to struggle, but he also called for calm (using the word three times) in the face of profound and complex changes in the international and domestic environment. By emphasizing threats from the West, such as the Americas’ efforts to limit Chinese access to advanced technologies, it is possible that China hopes to draw attention to the need for greater autonomy. industrial. On March 10, the approximately 3,000 delegates must vote (that is to say approve) a plan to restructure certain ministries. This should give the party more control over vital areas of work, including technological development. A senior official said one of the reasons for the upheaval was the severe situation of external confinement and repression.

Such a response is typical of Mr. Xi. His book of worries, Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Talks on Risk and Challenge Protection and Emergency Response (a $7.50 excerpt), is full of recommendations for the party to tighten its grip. But at the same time, Mr. Xi and his officials used the NPC , which ends on March 13, to send reassuring signals to entrepreneurs frightened by the rise of parties in the economic field. To revive growth, which was 3% last year, the second lowest rate since the death of Mao Zedong in 1976, private companies will be crucial. They contribute three-fifths of GDP .

In the coming period, Xi said, echoing the prime minister, the risks and challenges we face will only increase and worsen. He went on to praise the private economy, calling it an important force for our party’s long-term government and describing entrepreneurs as our own people. Entrepreneurs will be cautious, however. These are phrases he has used before. There may have been a sigh of relief among some business leaders that Mr. Li did not mention the term common prosperity in his speech at the NPC . The slogan, favored by Mr. Xi, is associated in the minds of some with the party’s brutal treatment of billionaires and their businesses. But when he met the NPC s advisers, Mr. Xi used the phrase four times.

The new guys

Many business people will wonder if they should be consoled by several high-level appointments that will be revealed during the NPC (apart from the inevitable reconfirmation of Mr. Xi as president, which will be announced on March 10). The most important will be the appointment of a new Prime Minister on March 11. It is almost certainly Li Qiang, a former Shanghai party leader and protege of Mr. Xi.

Mr. Li is an intriguing character. He is hated by many in Shanghai for overseeing a draconian two-month lockdown of the city last year to stop the spread of covid. Businessmen tend to think better of him. High-level politics in China is a black box. But Reuters, a news agency, said Mr Li was behind the sudden end of the zero-covid policy in December. As the new head of a covid task force, Mr Li resisted pressure from the president to slow the pace of reopening, Reuters reported.

Those chosen to work under Mr. Li on economic issues will also be closely monitored. Many of those destined for the highest positions have far less experience of the West than their predecessors. But Mr. Xi may feel that matters less now, with the West ganging up on him.

