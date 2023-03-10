Donald Trump’s new book features letters from former presidents, foreign leaders and celebrities | Culture





Former President Donald Trump will release a new book next month containing letters from celebrities and politicians written to him over the years. Letters to Trump include private correspondence with former presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, as well as celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. There are letters from the late Princess Diana, as well as foreign leaders including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Koreans Kim Jong Un.

The letters serve, in part, as a time capsule from a time before Trump became a polarizing political figure, when he was still a New York celebrity flirting only with the candidacy. They also feature a collection of strongmen Trump has stayed in touch with since leaving office and as he leads a third race for the White House.

We’ve had a lot of great letters from a lot of great people and not-so-great people, to be honest with you, Trump told reporters in a phone call to discuss the book Thursday. But they are very famous people. And there’s probably never been such diversity in terms of who the letters are from and where they come from.

Trump’s letters have also taken on new significance amid the ongoing federal investigation into his retention of presidential records and how documents with classified marks ended up at his Mar-a-Lago club. That investigation began when archive officials noticed that documents Trump had spoken about publicly were missing, including letters from Kim, with whom Trump often corresponded as president.

He wrote me beautiful letters, Trump once said. We fell in love.

In addition to Kim’s letters, the book includes a letter from Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right former president, who, like Trump, refused to accept electoral defeat, claiming, without evidence, that the voting system nations was subject to fraud. . The disinformation campaign culminated when thousands of his supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in a riot that bore striking similarities to that in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The letter, which was sent in January after Bolsonaro was removed from office, and shared with The Associated Press ahead of the books’ publication, begins with a melancholy tone.

While we were both presidents of our countries, we made great achievements for our nations, Bolsonaro wrote in Portuguese, describing the historical relationship between Brazil and the United States as a source of extreme importance for the two nations, whether in economic cooperation, national defense or for the political stability of our continents.

By working together, we have won several lasting victories that will bear fruit for future generations, he added. You will always have a partner and a friend in Brazil.

The letter is signed in thick black ink, reminiscent of Trump’s well-known Sharpie scribble.

Trump, during the phone call, said he had a fantastic relationship with Bolsonaro.

I think he’s a very good man, and we’ll hear from him again, I guess, in Brazil, Trump said, adding that he had stayed in touch with the Brazilian who lived in Florida and spoke at the from the CPAC conference last week. along with a number of other world leaders.

You know, you don’t just walk away and never talk to anyone again, he said. I’ve maintained relationships with quite a few of them and, you know, I think that bodes well for the campaign.

Trump who at one point said, I’m a Holocaust denier, I’m an election denier, also acknowledged his tendency to build close relationships with strongmen like Kim and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, which some former White House aides said they believe stemmed from Trump’s desire to share. their unchecked power.

I get along very well with, for the most part, almost everyone. And the tougher they were, the better I got along with them, which is kind of an interesting phenomenon, he said.

Another letter featured in the book was sent by famed talk show host Winfrey in 2000. According to Axios, which first published details of the book on Thursday, she wrote in response to an excerpt Trump had sent him of one of his books. in which he presented her as a running mate. (If I can’t have Oprah, I want someone like her, he wrote.)

She replied to tell Trump that his words made me cry a little.

Too bad they are not standing for election, she added. Which team!

The book, which will be released on April 25, contains approximately 150 letters, as well as comments and photos. Like Our Journey Together, a coffee table book of photos from Trump’s time in the White House, it is published by Winning Team Publishing, founded by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and Republican political operative Sergio Gor.

Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships quite like Letters to Trump, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with our readers, Gor said.

The book will retail for $99 or $399 for a signed edition.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English language news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.elpais.com/culture/2023-03-09/donald-trumps-new-book-features-letters-from-former-presidents-foreign-leaders-and-celebrities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos