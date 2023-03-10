India vs Australia: PMs Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi take to the pitch, recall Sydney double ton by Ravi Shastri

A little after 9 a.m., as Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese finished their tour of the field in an open buggy, dozens of ground staff sprinted onto the turf. Within minutes, the temporary decor of the chiefs and the floor of the folk artists were gone. The commentators and their cameras returned to the outfield and the captains in the center square positioned themselves for the coin toss.

Cricket had regained its territory and the spotlight was back on the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The morning, in a way, was a game of two halves. High-level cricket diplomacy was followed by an intense battle of attrition between Indian spinners and then-centurion Usman Khawaja to see Australia finish at 255/4.

In keeping with the theme of cricketing friendship between India and Australia and celebrating the 75th anniversary of the rivalry, the ball was kicked off with the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, being presented with their PM test caps. All four first held hands and in unison lifted them up to the sky.

Later, Modi and Albanese headed inland where they inaugurated a special India-Australia Wall of Fame, a collage of images capturing the heroism of past battles between the legendary rivals.

Ravi Shastri, the master of ceremonies, accompanied the PMs and was their guide. The former India captain and cricket pundit, after days of play, said he was pleasantly surprised when the Australian Prime Minister said he witnessed his double cent from the ground in the series of 1992. The match was in Sydney, the hometown of the Albanians. Prime Minister Modi, overhearing the conversation, pointed to a photo of a 30-year-old man at the Sydney cricket ground that day. I smiled and said sincerely yours, Shastri said.

After the trip down memory lane, for one last time, the PMs joined the teams for introductions and stood with them for the national anthems. Modi spent this extra time with Umesh Yadav, who had recently lost his father. Albanese, like his compatriots dressed in baggy greens, put his hand on Smith’s shoulder while singing Advance Australia Fair.

As they exited, the two dignitaries waved to the crowd and a roar emerged from the bleachers. The 132,000 seat stadium was not quite full. Alumni say the crowd was much the same as at the last India-New Zealand T20 last month. At the start of the match, the attendance hovered between 55,000 and 60,000. Once the PMs left, there were around 22,000, media officer Manish Shah told The Indian Express.

For those who want to see Modi-Albanese at the stadium, the day started before dawn. Traffic restrictions, remote parking areas and strict security protocol were the reasons why fans were advised to start early. Long before the PMs entered the sports complex, the lower floors of the stadium were nearly packed. The majority of them had the volunteers’ passes around their necks.

These passes have been given to us in recent days. We came to watch the game but it’s only for the first day, said an Ahmedabad resident, pointing to the fine print Only for 9th March.

Ahead of the Ahmedabad test, fans had taken to social media to complain about the unavailability of opening day tickets on bookmyshow.com, the official ticketing partner of BCCI. With tight lips, BCCI assured that the problem was temporary and that tickets for the five days would soon be available.

For both teams, it was an unusual start to the day. As was their routine at all venues, they were not allowed to warm up on the playing area due to protocol. New ball bowlers would not mark their swing until after the team had touched down, on the field. When asked if hitting the net outside, and not inside the stadium, had an impact on the players, Usman replied: “Not me, I had the best warm-up ever. times, but others have been shaken.

For many who showed up at the Modi Stadium on Thursday, the chance to watch the opening days came with a free lunch. They had coupons that said meals would be served at 11 a.m., about an hour after the PMs left the stadium. At the time indicated, the lunch boxes were delivered. Many headed for the exit after they were filled.

The first 75/2 session with Australia at bat was a good old test of cricket. The teams seemed to be digging trenches for a long battle. For the first time in the series, the game could go the distance. It was an unusual test. On the day the Prime Ministers came for a day of cricket, it was not the cricketers who received the loudest cheers.