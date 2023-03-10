Politics
Turkish police use tear gas to disrupt Banned Women’s Day march
Thousands of women in Turkey defied an official ban to hold an International Women’s Day march in Istanbul on Wednesday.
The march, which also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for its poor response to the deadly February 6 earthquakes, lasted about two hours before police deployed tear gas and arrested at least 30 of the participants.
Istanbul has banned International Women’s Day marches for seven consecutive years, under various pretexts. The ban is usually announced at the last minute, so would-be walkers have little time to protest the decision or organize a response. Istanbul police are cracking down hard on protesters who defy the ban.
This year the excuses to ban the march were that Istanbul’s famous Taksim Square was not a designated protest zone, the march could disrupt public order, the women could incite some segments of Turkish society to respond with violence and terrorists could use the march as cover for an attack.
Amnesty International (AI) Wednesday rejected all these justifications and urged Istanbul not only to allow the demonstration, but to protect the participants.
Tonight’s march must be able to take place without the bans, beatings and other police violence that have tainted previous years. Rather than restricting the march, Turkish authorities must instead allow and protect marchers and take action to end multiple forms of discrimination and gender-based violence in Turkey, AI said.
Istanbul’s governor’s office ignored these demands, instead closing key train stations to make it harder for marchers to gather in the Taksim district. The marchers managed to put up impressive numbers on the city’s central Istiklal Street, but police prevented them from reaching Taksim Square.
THE Associated Press (AP) noted that protesters carried numerous signs referring to the earthquakes, which killed more than 46,000 people. We are angry, we are in mourning, read one banner, while another called on the government to control entrepreneurs, not women.
Much of the Turkish public’s anger over the shocking earthquake toll has centered on negligent contractors who have cut back on earthquake safety standards, with the indulgence of the Erodgans government. The government has stopped hundreds of people involved in construction work to quell this anger.
Living as a woman in Turkey is hard enough, and one of the reasons we’re here is…the earthquake…and the people left under the rubble, a protester told the PA.
Another major concern of protesters was Turkey’s withdrawal from the 2011 Istanbul Convention, which was supposed to give women more protection against domestic violence.
Turkey abandoned of the convention in March 2021 because it was hijacked by a group of people trying to normalize homosexuality, which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.
Erdogan noted that several European Union states had similar concerns about the Convention and promised to implement further reforms to address violence against women after its withdrawal, a pledge that critics say he didn’t last.
The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) published a report Wednesday which revealed that more than 600 women have been killed since Erdogan withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, including three killed on International Women’s Day. The report sarcastically praised the Erdogans AKP party for its global leadership on violence against women.
According to various foreign media reports, the police used tear gas and/or pepper spray to disperse the approximately 2,000 marchers arrested in front of Taksim Square. Some of the women rushed at riot police shields and shoved police, while most left the area.
Turkey will hold presidential elections on June 18 and, by most accounts, Erdogan faces the hardest challenge of his two decades in power, thanks to public outrage over the earthquakes and the opposition that coalesced around CHP candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
