Donald Trump will publish 150 letters from the rich and famous





Donald Trump is to publish a collection of 150 letters from some of modern history’s greatest public figures, including Richard Nixon, Kim Jong Un and Oprah Winfrey, his publisher announced Thursday.

Letters to Trump captures incredible and often private correspondence between the former US president and world leaders, media personalities, athletes and captains of industry, according to Winning Team Publishing.

Due for release next month, the book spans four decades of correspondence, revealing Winfrey said to the now 76-year-old Republican leader in 2000: Too bad they’re not running for office. Which team!

The TV mogul had written to Trump who is running to be the next president after sending him an excerpt from his book The America We Deserve, in which he said she would be his ideal vice president.

Winfrey, 69, reportedly told Trump that his comments made her a bit tearful, according to US political website Axios.

It’s one thing to try to live a life of integrity, it’s another to get noticed by people like you, she gushed.

Each letter is accompanied by a comment from Trump, who writes that he considers Winfrey amazing, according to Axios, but complains that she never spoke to me again once he announced his candidacy for the White House in 2015.

Many missives, hand-picked by the billionaire, come from other media personalities at a time when he cut a more glamorous and less confrontational figure as a Manhattan real estate mogul and reality TV star. .

Others come from political heavyweights such as Nixon, Democratic Party great Hillary Clinton and North Korean Kim, the publisher said in a statement.

Trump’s exchanges with Kim prompted the ex-president to tell a rally in one of his most eccentric moments that he and the authoritarian leader had fallen in love.

Kim’s messages were part of a cache of confidential government documents found at Trump’s Florida mansion last year that he is accused of misappropriating from the White House.

Trump’s letters retailing for $99, or $399 for a signed copy come out April 25.

Last year, Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, released the Republican firebrand coffee table photobook, Our Journey Together, which achieved sales of around 20 million. of dollars.

