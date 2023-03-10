Politics
Xi Jinping elected Chinese president for a historic third term
Beijing:
Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader for generations. The appointment by China’s parliament comes after Xi locked down another five years as leader of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in October.
Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has withstood numerous protests against his zero Covid policy and the deaths of countless people after he was abandoned.
Those issues were averted during this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also expected to name Xi’s ally Li Qiang as the new prime minister.
On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China’s president and re-elected him as head of the country’s Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.
Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, a cavernous state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square, was adorned with crimson carpets and banners for the historic vote, with a military orchestra providing background music.
A digital monitor at the edge of the stage proclaimed the final count – all 2,952 votes had been cast in favor of re-appointing Xi.
The announcement was followed by fervent declarations of allegiance by the delegates to the Chinese constitution in a show of loyalty and unanimity.
Xi raised his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather copy of the Chinese constitution.
“I swear to be loyal to the constitution of the People’s Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the constitution, to fulfill my statutory obligations, to be loyal to the motherland, to be loyal to the people,” he said. he declared, promising to fulfill his duties with honesty and hard work.
In the oath – broadcast live on state television across the country – he vowed to “build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great socialist country”.
Remarkable rise
Xi’s re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he rose from a relatively unknown party apparatchik to leader of a rising global power.
His coronation sets him up to become communist China’s longest-serving president and means Xi could rule until he is over seventy – if no challenger emerges.
Adrian Geiges, co-author of ‘Xi Jinping: The World’s Most Powerful Man’, told AFP he did not believe Xi was driven by a desire for personal enrichment, despite media inquiries international news that revealed his family’s amassed wealth.
“It’s not his interest,” Geiges said.
“He really has a vision for China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”
Tear up the rulebook
For decades, China – marked by the dictatorial rule and personality cult of founding leader Mao Zedong – eschewed one-man rule in favor of more consensual, but still autocratic, leadership.
This model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with the predecessors of Xi Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao stepping down from power after 10 years in office.
Xi tore up that rule, scrapping term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.
But the start of his unprecedented third term comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, ranging from slowing growth and a struggling property sector to a falling birth rate.
Relations with the United States are also at their lowest in decades, with the powers clashing over everything from human rights to trade and technology.
“We will see a more assertive China on the world stage, insisting that its narrative be accepted,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.
“But it’s also one that will focus on the country to make it less dependent on the rest of the world and make the Communist Party the centerpiece of governance, rather than the Chinese government,” he said.
“This is not a throwback to the Maoist era, but an era in which Maoists will feel comfortable,” Tsang added.
“Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world.”
