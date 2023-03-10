FIR filed against Imran Khan, senior PTI leaders for attacking police, using foul language





Lahore [Pakistan]March 09 (ANI): Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and other senior PTI leaders were sentenced for attacking police and using foul language in Lahore against institutions of national security after Section 144 was imposed here, Geo News reported. A mob of 300 to 400 committed and incited violence across the city and also used obscene language against state institutions, read the First Information Report (FIR), filed on behalf of the Superintendent Raiwand Police Deputy. The FIR was filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 290, 291 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR also read that on the orders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hassan Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Memoodul Rasheed, Farrukh Habib and Ejaz Chaudhry, PTI employees abused the institutions. According to a report in Geo News, the mob threw stones at the police officers and attacked them with wooden sticks, injuring 13 police officers and six PTI employees following beatings by members of their own party. that a case was filed against Mohsin Naqvi in ​​Lahore, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry chastised Acting Chief Minister of Punjab.Fawad claimed to have spent the previous two days in Islamabad working on a plea which will be considered Today. Imran Khan said the situation is that he was accused of vandalism in Lahore. “Guess what kind of people were planted by General Dyer Mohsin Naqvi,” he added. Notably, several people on both sides were injured after Punjab police fired tear gas shells and charged Imran Khan’s supporters with a truncheon.

The clashes erupted in Lahore ahead of the rally Khan planned to start his election campaign, but was later banned by the administration imposing Article 144 for a week. Since he was ousted in a vote confidence of parliament last year, the former prime minister demanded snap polls. His successor, who rejected the request, said elections would be held later this year as scheduled. Khan was shot and injured last year during his own campaign rallies. According to the province’s communications minister, Amir Mir, Wednesday’s march was banned due to a threat to the public order situation because there were International Women’s Day celebrations in the area. Mir also claimed that supporters of the rally fought off police when told to disperse. Police dispersed them with batons, water cannons and tear gas in retaliation, Mir said. He also claimed that at least seven police officers were injured. He said that twelve PTI employees had been detained so far. Many workers were injured in the clashes, which Imran Khan’s adviser Sharfqat Mahmood described as fascist tactics. Khan’s house in Lahore, with some workers seen bleeding. Since being ousted, Khan has been sentenced to several trials. He is also wanted in court on March 13 to defend charges of illegally selling state gifts by abusing his powers from 2018 to 2022. After the clashes, the PTI called off the rally, Geo News reported. . (ANI)

