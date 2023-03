The Mubahalah case finally came close to Joko Widodo’s fake diploma and had to pass a forensic examination

JAKARTASATU.COM The Surakarta court in the Mubahalah case which finally touched on the fake diploma involving Gus Nur and Bambang Tri presented an expert witness, Rocky Gerung, a philosophical thinker, on Thursday (03/09/2023) The trial was presided over by the Moch panel of judges. Yuli Hadi with members Hadi Sunoto and Bambang Aryanto. While the prosecutors are Apriyanto Kurniawan, Endang Sapto Pawuri, Dwi Ernawati, Endang Pujiastuti and Ardhias Adhi. “Actually not all things that can be discussed democratically need the criminal procedure code, the criminal code should be final or the final solution, if you can talk about it, what’s the point (using the Penal Code). Where conversation is more important than punishment. LAW future logicl, the more penal codes there are, the less democracy there is. What else is a public issue, it should be discussed. Jokowi just did a seminar, I suggest that “ In this lawsuit, Rocky was introduced to explain the importance of a degree for administration. “I don’t have a diploma but I teach from S1 to S3 because there is a belief that the UI asks me to teach. From time to time I ask Mr Rocky, where is your diploma? invited, why did you ask me for my degree? Unless I signed up, okay I’ll show you. You need it, you know,” Rocky Gerung said. In this context, Jokowi as president definitely fits. And “The diploma is a sign that he went to school or thought, which one?” he added. Suddenly the room was getting louder and louder. Then Rocky also offered a forensic test. “Simply put, prove the chemistry of the paper, do a forensic whitewash,” Rocky suggested during that trial. State agents must be morally responsible. Then Rocky also gave his opinion that the most noble (position) should have a moral obligation to account, even for things that have never been questioned. Jokowi’s clarification is required in this case, otherwise it will create a lot of dangerous stigma. The defendant in Article 14, paragraph 1, paragraph 2 of the Law of the Republic of Indonesia number 1 of 1946 concerning the penal regulations concerning the spreading of false news which caused an outcry in the society. “There is no crime in politics, everyone’s right to have an opinion is maximized in the public sphere. The consequence of being a public person, Jokowi is a public person. You cannot refuse if you don’t want to be criticized. Don’t get me wrong either, criticism as hate,” he concluded. (INJ/CR SECTIONS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2023/03/10/kasus-mubahalah-ahirnya-serempet-ijazah-palsu-joko-widodo-dan-harus-ada-test-forensik/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

