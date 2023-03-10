Narendra Modi: Under PM Modi, India more likely to use military force in face of provocations from Pakistan: US intelligence report | India News







In its annual threat assessment report, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence highlighted the growing tensions between India and its two neighbours: Pakistan and China. NEW DELHI: The US intelligence community said on Thursday that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more likely than in the past to respond with military force to any provocation by Pakistan.In its annual threat assessment report, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence highlighted the growing tensions between India and its two neighbours: Pakistan and China. “Pakistan Supports Anti-Indian Terrorist Groups”

The report, which was submitted to the US Congress, said the crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk of an escalating cycle between the two nuclear-weapon states. “New Delhi and Islamabad are likely poised to reinforce the current calm in their relations after both sides renew a ceasefire along the Line of Control in early 2021. However, Pakistan has long supported anti-India militant groups, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to Pakistani provocations,” he said.

The intelligence community has pointed to violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India as potential flashpoints.

“The conflict between India and China may require US intervention”

The report also noted that while India and China have engaged in bilateral border talks and resolved some border points, relations between the countries remain tense following the Galwan clash in 2020. India has maintained that its relations with China can only be normal if there is peace in the border areas.

“India’s and China’s expanded military postures along the disputed border increase the risk of an armed confrontation between two nuclear powers that could involve direct threats to U.S. persons and interests, and calls for U.S. intervention “, says the report, adding that previous clashes have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the “potential to escalate rapidly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/under-pm-modi-india-more-likely-to-use-military-force-in-face-of-pakistans-provocations-us-intel-report/articleshow/98516969.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos