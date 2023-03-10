Donald Trump dominates 2024 race as other Republicans descend in Iowa





Urbandale, IowaCNN —

The Republican presidential race is just getting started, but Kim Schmett said he and his fellow conservatives are spending more time thinking about the end of the 2024 campaign and trying to answer one question first.

We love it, Schmett said. The question is can he win?

That, of course, is former President Donald Trump, who was squarely at the center of the Republican discussion this week at a Westside Conservative Club breakfast. Admiration for Trump’s policies was clear in conversation after conversation, but so was fatigue with the former president’s personality and intrigue over a certain Florida governor.

We need to find a candidate who will be a winning presidential candidate, said Schmett, a longtime Republican activist. That doesn’t rule out President Trump right now, he’s closer to getting that majority in the party than anyone else, but it didn’t work last time and we were concerned about that.

In less than a year, the Iowa caucuses will open the Republican presidential nominating season in a contest with a rich history of lowly favorites and rising alternatives.

It’s an open question how the 2024 race will be influenced by Trump, who finished second in the state in 2016 before winning it in the next two general elections. But for now, he figures prominently early in the campaign among admirers and detractors alike.

Donald Trump is the only one who can get us back to where we were in 2020, said Terry Pearce, a retired general contractor who wore his Make America Great Again red hat at the rally of conservatives at the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant. He has the experience and he knows how to solve these problems which were arising at the moment, such as the war in Ukraine.

The Republican field is slowly taking shape here, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visiting Iowa for the first time on Friday, followed by a visit from Trump on Monday. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is on a three-day tour this week.

It’s not a two-man race at all, said Mary Ann Hanusa, a former GOP state legislator from Council Bluffs who chatted with Haley after a Wednesday night stop in western Iowa. I think it will be a very open field, not necessarily in terms of 15 or 16 people competing, but I think everyone has a chance.

At least half a dozen other potential candidates have also passed through the state, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and several others requested information from local Republican agents and officials.

But many Republican voters, while happy to see other visiting candidates, suggested they had no intention of ditching Trump.

I especially like Ron DeSantis. I think he’s a lot like Trump in a lot of ways, Pearce said. However, I think his time is still a bit up. Donald Trump has the experience.

In conversations with more than two dozen voters, volunteer activists and government officials this week in Iowa, DeSantis’ name came up time and time again as one of Trump’s alternatives.

A strong sense of curiosity is palpable for the Florida governor whose policies have become a staple of conservative TV programming, but for most Republicans it’s far too early to commit to anyone other than Trump. .

I’m open to others, but I’m a Trump supporter, said Brad Boustead, who helps host the biweekly Conservative Breakfast. If it’s not on the ballot, I’ll put it on.

Kelley Koch leads the Dallas County Republican Party, Iowa’s fastest growing, and said interest in the presidential race is growing as voters seek a contrast with President Joe Biden. She strongly admires Trump, but intends to remain neutral, even as she prepares to step up attacks among GOP rivals.

We don’t want two strong candidates to tear each other apart and face off in the boxing ring and see the best man standing, Koch said. Hopefully grace, dignity, balance, intelligence, calculation, because in the end, all wanted to support the candidate.

David Oman, a Des Moines businessman and former party official, said Republicans needed a fresh start and it was time to move beyond Trump.

Donald Trump’s message is getting a little stale, a little old, looking back more than forward, Oman says. We believe that a new generation of leaders is good for the party. And if it’s good for the party, it could be good for the country.

The Republican Party is at a crossroads nationally and across Iowa, with tensions simmering among those willing to turn the page on Trump and supporters who are steadfast pillars of the former president.

Bob Vander Plaats, president of an influential Christian group, The Family Leader, said he felt a strong will within his network to find an alternative to Trump. The Iowa caucuses could be even more important in the Republican nominating process than in previous campaigns, he said, with a broad Republican field playing to Trump’s advantage.

If it stays that big, Trump will be your nominee. If Trump wins in Iowa, I don’t see anyone stopping him after that, Vander Plaats said. But there is an appetite for someone other than Trump. If you want to beat him, it has to be one-on-one or two-on-one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/politics/trump-iowa-republicans-2024-campaign/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos