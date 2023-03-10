New York Times: New York prosecutors signal they’re nearing the end of Trump’s secret money investigation





CN—

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office recently offered former President Donald Trump the chance to testify next week before a grand jury investigating a silent payout scheme signaling they were nearing the end of their investigation. , The New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump’s attorney recently met with the district attorney’s office, a source told CNN. His legal team became concerned about the intentions of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs because of the recently increased grand jury activity, according to another source familiar with the matter. Former Trump White House aides Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway recently appeared before the grand jury.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment to CNN.

The Manhattan district attorneys’ threat to indict President Trump is simply insane. For the past five years, the prosecutors’ office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve come up empty-handed at every turn and now this, the spokesperson for Trump in a statement to CNN.

The probe centers on a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in late October 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election, to stop her from going public with an alleged affair with Trump a decade later. early. Trump denied the affair.

In a lengthy response on his Truth Social account Thursday night, Trump said in part, I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

Silent money payments are not illegal. Prosecutors debate whether to charge Trump with falsifying Trump Organization business records for how it reflected reimbursement of payment to then-Trump repairman Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the money to Daniels. Falsification of business documents is a crime in New York.

A source familiar with the matter tells CNN Don Lemon that Cohen Trump’s former personal attorney, who pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges for facilitating the payment of $130,000 to Daniels, is expected to provide additional testimony. at the Manhattan District Attorneys Office on Monday. This would mark Cohens’ 20th appearance before the district attorney’s office, including appearances when Braggs’ predecessor Cy Vance was in office.

Prosecutors are also weighing whether to charge him with first-degree forgery of business documents for falsifying a document with intent to commit another crime or aiding or concealing another crime, which in this case , may violate campaign finance laws. It is a Class E felony and carries a sentence of at least one year and up to four years.

The Trump Organization noted the reimbursements as legal fees in its internal books. Trump has previously denied knowledge of the payment.

If the district attorney’s office goes ahead with charges, it’s not without risk. Trump’s lawyers could dispute whether campaign finance laws would apply as a crime to make the case a felony.

CNN reported last month that Jeffrey McConney, the comptroller of the Trump Organization, will appear before the grand jury, according to people familiar with the matter. McConney is one of the Trump Organization’s most senior financial officers and is responsible for its books and records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/politics/donald-trump-manhattan-da-charges/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos