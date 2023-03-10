Chinese Parliament backs Xi Jinping for third term as president | News from Xi Jinping





Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has brushed off potential challengers and filled the party’s upper ranks with his supporters.

Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third five-year term as China’s president, a largely ceremonial role, putting him on track to stay in power for the rest of his life. The roughly 3,000 members of China’s largely ceremonial National People’s Congress (NPC) voted unanimously for Xi after the constitution was amended to remove the traditional two-term limit for the post. The NPC, whose members are nominated by the ruling Communist Party, garnered 2,952 votes for Xi in about an hour. No one voted against him. No list of candidates was circulated, and Xi as well as those who won other positions reportedly ran unopposed. The election process remains almost entirely shrouded in secrecy, except for the process by which congress delegates placed four ballots into bright red ballot boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where they are meeting. Xi was also unanimously named commander of the two million strong People’s Liberation Army. China politics has extended into the era of winner takes all, Wen-Ti Sung, an expert on China politics at the Australian National University, told Al Jazeera. Xi Jinping is the big winner. Since taking power in 2012, 69-year-old Xi has brushed aside potential challengers and filled the party with his supporters, becoming China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. He had nominated himself for a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition of China’s leaders handing over power once a decade. Over the next two days, Xi-approved officials are expected to be nominated or elected to high-level cabinet positions, including Li Qiang, who is expected to be named China’s No. 2 premier, putting him in the spotlight. charge of the management of the second world. greater economy. Li was pictured shaking hands with Xi and smiling after his confirmation as president. The pair, seated next to each other, also casually chatted as the voting process was underway. In other NPC votes, Han Zheng, 68, was chosen as the new vice president while Zhao Leji, 66, was named the new speaker of parliament. Both men belonged to Xi’s former team of party leaders in the Politburo Standing Committee. Parliament convenes just three months after China abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy, triggering a wave of cases across the country. A so-called closed loop was put in place to protect the event against any outbreak of coronavirus and delegates and staff, with the exception of dozens of senior executives, all wore masks. Xi will deliver a speech on Monday last day of the annual parliamentary session while Li will hold a press conference. The country is dealing with the economic fallout from the zero-COVID policy and a strained relationship with the United States over issues including trade, human rights and China’s increasingly assertive claims on Taiwan and the South China Sea.

