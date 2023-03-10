the man who would be the new president of Turkey

Let’s cut to the chase: can he win? That’s what even the most casual observers of Turkish politics will have asked this week after it emerged that Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s biggest opposition party, will challenge Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the election. May presidential.

The answer is yes. Mr Kilicdaroglu has transformed his image over the past six years and now has a strong chance of ending the two-decade reign of Turkish presidents.

However, victory is not inevitable. It is not because competitive elections are capricious things or because there might be trickery, both of which are true, but because of Mr. Kilicdaroglu himself.

The leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) spent his 13 years at the forefront of Turkish politics as a surprisingly divisive man.

Surprising, by the personality of Mr. Kilicdaroglus: he is a 74-year-old man with mild manners and unfailing politeness. Put politics aside, and it’s very hard to find anything objectionable about it.

And yet his detractors did just that. They say he is too reserved and does not generate excitement because voters cannot identify with him unlike the charismatic Mr Erdogan.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with a sign reading ‘justice’ in Turkish, pictured in July 2017 marching in Istanbul on the final leg of his 25-day march against the detention of fellow party member Enis Berberoglu. Reuters

One of the great achievements of Mr. Kilicdaroglus’ political career was how he overturned that perception to make himself a credible candidate for the presidency.

His early years in office were marred by consistently poor personal ratings. A 2014 survey by pollster Metropoll is a typical example. He found just 27% of voters approved of him, some distance behind then-prime minister Erdogan on 43%.

And his electoral record is far from brilliant: he has never won a national election.

Nor did his party significantly improve its fortunes during his tenure at the top. In the 2011 election, his first as leader, the CHP won 26% of the vote and was the only party to increase its number of seats.

In the last election, seven years later, he won 23% and his seat count barely changed.

Judging by the standards of other democracies, something is clearly wrong. The 2010s were a time when the Leader of the Opposition could have expected growing support. After all, Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) was in its second decade in power and voter discontent was on the rise.

And yet voters did not see the Leader of the Opposition as the solution.

Part of the cause is the president himself. Mr. Erdogan has spent years denouncing Mr. Kilicdaroglu as inexperienced and unable to represent the interests of conservative voters.

It has been a very effective campaign: people across Turkey are familiar with the nickname Bay Kemal (Mr. Kemal), which Mr. Erdogan coined in place of the more traditional Kemal Bey to reinforce the idea that he is a Westernized elitist.

So how can such a poorly perceived politician now be a plausible candidate for change?

The CHP leader first had a major impact on public consciousness in 2017, when he protested the increasingly politicized justice system by marching hundreds of miles from Ankara to Istanbul.

His party took control of those two towns in local elections two years later, thanks in large part to his clever politics. He chose candidates that even sections of the CHP opposed, and he built alliances with other opposition movements to ensure they had cross-party support.

He brought together five other parties from across Turkey’s political spectrum to draw up a detailed plan to move the country from the executive presidency of Mr Erdogan to a parliamentary system of government.

He even managed to claim the nickname Bay Kemal as his own and is now using it in his election campaign.

All of this is paying off: in December last year, Metropoll reported a narrower gap in approval ratings (40% for Mr Kilicdaroglu versus 45% for Mr Erdogans), despite the CHP leader being always in deficit.

But that brings us back to the original question: can he triumph on May 14?

A winning candidate in a Turkish presidential election must obtain more than half of the votes. Mr. Erdogan handled this comfortably in the last two elections

All indications so far are that the president will win even more votes than any other candidate this time too, but there’s a better chance the hell will fall below the 50% threshold.

That would mean a runoff between the top two contenders, likely Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Kilicdaroglu, on May 28.

Any CHP candidate can count on a strong social democratic and centre-left electoral base of between 25% and 30%, while Mr Erdogan can expect a constant level of support similar to his personal approval rating , probably around 40%.

That leaves Mr Kilicdaroglu with around a quarter of the electorate to convince.

Broadly speaking, these floating voters fall into two groups.

The first includes socially conservative, often religious, people who live in rural areas or small towns in the interior, away from the coast. Some will regard Mr. Kilicdaroglus believing that he is not a Sunni Muslim but an Alevi with suspicion.

The second is the Kurdish minority, which is difficult to quantify because Turkey does not keep records of the ethnicity of its citizens, but could number as many as 15 million.

These groups are not autonomous, there are many floating voters who fall into both camps, or neither, but represent the bulk of the society that once supported Mr. Erdogan and his AKP, but who is now disenchanted.

Many live in the 11 provinces hit by devastating earthquakes in recent months. It is no coincidence that Mr. Kilicdaroglu plans to make his first campaign visits there.

This will be the last and most important election in the political career of the CHP leaders. It will be a daunting challenge to persuade floating voters, many of whom are instinctively skeptical of an inexperienced leader of a left-wing party, and match him up against Mr Erdogan’s formidable campaign machine.

He barely has nine weeks to do everything.

Posted: March 10, 2023, 05:00