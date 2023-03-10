Fox lawsuit reveals pressure to influence elections of top Republicans





NEW YORK (AP) In May 2018, the nation’s top Republicans needed help. So they brought in Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were trying to stop West Virginia Republicans from nominating Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of violating mining safety standards in an accident deadly in one of his coal mines, to challenge the state’s incumbent senator, Democrat Joe. Manchin.

Trump and McConnell are both appealing for help in beating the ineligible former mine owner who has served his sentence, Murdoch wrote to Fox News executives, according to court records released this week. Anything useful during the day, but Sean (Hannity) and Laura (Ingraham) dumping it hard might save the day.

WATCH: Complaint filed shows Fox hosts didn’t believe voter fraud lies they aired on TV

Murdoch’s incitement, revealed in court documents part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a voting systems company, is an example of how Fox actively got involved in politics instead of just reporting or offering opinions on this. The revelations call into question the credibility of America’s most-watched cable news network at the start of a new election season in which Trump is once again a top player, after declaring his third run for the House. White.

Blankenship, who ended up losing the primary, said in an interview Wednesday that he felt the change immediately, with network coverage taking a harsher turn in the final hours before the primary.

They were very smart about the election, they dumped the day before the election, so I had no time to react, said Blankenship, who filed a separate and unsuccessful libel suit against Fox.

The network on Wednesday called Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit a blatant attack on the First Amendment and said the company took the statements out of context. According to Fox, this included an acknowledgment by Murdoch that he shared with Jared Kushner, Trump’s re-election campaign leader and the president’s son-in-law, an ad for Joe Bidens’ presidential campaign that was to run on his network. Fox said the ad Murdoch gave Kushner was already publicly available on YouTube and at least one TV channel.

Dominion has again been caught in the act of using more distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear Fox News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press, Fox said in a statement.

Fox has long been considered a powerhouse in GOP politics with its large conservative fan base. But thousands of pages of documents released this week in Dominion’s libel suit show how the network has blurred the line between journalism and partisan politics. Dominion sued after becoming the target of 2020 election conspiracy theories, often promoted on Fox airwaves.

Murdoch also asked Fox News executives to promote the benefits of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts legislation and pay special attention to Republican Senate candidates, the documents say. He wanted the network to hit on Biden’s low-key presidential campaign at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Nicole Hemmer, a history professor at Vanderbilt University and author of the book Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s, said the revelations in the lawsuit puncture Fox’s long argument that there is a line of demarcation between his news and his opinions.

The real eye-opener here is how fictional this split is, Hemmer said. Some who know Fox have argued this for a while, but now we have real proof.

Hemmer cited text messages leaked in early November 2020 court documents sent by Fox chief political correspondent Bret Baier urging network executives to retract his correct election night appeal that President Joe Biden won. arizona. Baier pleaded for putting Arizona back in his column, referring to Trump.

In the days after the election, as Trump made increasingly wild allegations that the fraud cost him the White House, Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, who is executive chairman of Fox Corp., has texted Fox News Managing Director Suzanne Scott alarmed about a Trump rally.

Journalists should be careful how they cover this rally,” Lachlan Murdoch wrote, according to the legal documents. “So far some of the side comments are mildly anti, and they shouldn’t be. The narrative should be this huge celebration of the president. Etc.

Some of Fox’s politicians, like star host Sean Hannity’s frequent conversations with Trump during his presidency, are well known. But court documents show how Rupert Murdoch, the boss, also inserted himself into the action.

READ MORE: Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch swore 2020 election wasn’t stolen, court filings show

Murdoch emailed Scott in November 2017 and urged her to promote Trump’s tax cut proposal, which had passed the House and was nearing a vote in the Senate.

Once they pass this bill, we will have to tell our viewers again and again what they will get, Murdoch wrote in the email, included in court records. Awesome, I get it, for all under $150,000.

After the first presidential debate in 2020, a horrified Murdoch told Kushner that Trump should be more restrained in the next debate. (Trump canceled that event.)

“It was advice from a friend to a friend,” Murdoch said in his deposition. This was not advice from Fox Corporation or my ability at Fox.

What is the difference? asked Dominion attorney Justin A. Turner.

You keep asking me questions as the director of Fox, Murdoch said. It’s a different role to be a friend.

Murdoch’s email banter with Kushner led to the exchange of Biden’s ad, court records show. That exchange is now the subject of a complaint by liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America to the Federal Election Commission, arguing that Fox made an illegal contribution to the Trump campaign by giving it information about Biden’s ads. Fox said sharing public information cannot be considered a contribution.

Court records show that on September 25, 2020, Murdoch emailed Kushner to tell him that my people tell me that Biden’s ads are creatively much better than yours. Just pass it on.

That same month, Murdoch wondered in an email to Col Allan, the former editor of the Murdoch-owned New York Post, how can anyone vote for Biden? Allen replied that Bidens’ only hope was to stay in his basement and face no serious questions.

Just got Fox to talk about those issues, Murdoch responded, according to court records. If the audience speaks, the theme will spread.

Another prominent politician whom Murdoch describes as a friend is McConnell, whose wife, Elaine Chao, then Trump’s transportation secretary, had served on Fox’s board of directors. Murdoch said he would speak to the Republican Senate leader three or four times a year.

During a special 2017 Republican Senate primary in Alabama, Murdoch said in his deposition that he told his senior leadership that he, like McConnell, opposed Roy Moore, a controversial former chief justice of Alabama. Moore eventually won the party’s nomination, but lost the general election after being credibly accused of sexual misconduct, including pursuing teenage relationships while in his 30s. Moore denied the allegations.

WATCH: McCarthy draws criticism for giving Carlson exclusive access to video of Jan. 6 attack

Murdoch, in the deposition, also cited his personal friendship with an unnamed Senate candidate in his suggestion to Scott that the network pay special attention to Republicans in tight Senate races.

Days before the 2020 election, after Fox business anchor Lou Dobbs criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., Murdoch asked Scott to ask Hannity to pump Graham, who was facing a challenge extremely well funded by Democrat Jamie Harrison.

You’re probably aware of the Lou Dobbs outburst against Lindsay Graham, Murdoch wrote Oct. 27, misspelling the senator’s first name in the copy of the message in the court documents. Could Sean say something positive? We cannot lose the Senate if possible.

Scott replied that Graham was on Hannitys the night before and had plenty of time. She added, I addressed the Dobbs outburst.

Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta, Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Gary Fields in Washington, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta, Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Gary Fields in Washington, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

