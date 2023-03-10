Dear Donald: Trump’s next book shares nearly 150 private letters





Five months after leaving office, former President Donald Trump received birthday greetings from a powerful friend in Hungary.

In a world where the notion of homeland is fading, where the nation is set aside by ideologies, the survival of nations depends on strong, decisive leaders of great stature, wrote Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. I am convinced that you became President of the United States at a critical time when your country needed it most.

Orban added later, I sincerely hope that we will also have the opportunity to work together for our common goals in the future.

The effusive missive proved prescient, as Trump later endorsed, as a private citizen, Orbans’ 2022 re-election and then met the Hungarian leader at the Trump National Golf Club. And he might have been lost to history if not for Trump’s latest photo book project, Letters to Trump, which comes out April 25. The book reproduces almost 150 letters he received or sent during his career as a businessman, celebrity and politician.

Those letters include notes from pop star Michael Jackson, former President Richard M. Nixon and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who joked in 2000 about the two celebrities running for office as a team. The book also contains correspondence during and after Trump’s time in the White House, featuring world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. as well as letters from Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea. (Axios first reported the books’ release, along with a photo of Winfrey’s note.)

In a Thursday phone interview about the book, Trump said he continues to make a point of fostering good relations with world leaders. He noted that Orban presented him with an award when they met last year.

I kept in contact with quite a few of them. And, you know, I think that bodes well for the campaign, Trump said. The tougher they were, the better I got along, and maybe in a way that’s a good thing because the toughest were the leaders of the most powerful countries.

The book includes the letter former President Barack Obama left at the White House for Trump, which was previously released, but does not include the memo Trump wrote for President Biden. Trump said the publication of this correspondence was beyond his control.

I wrote him a letter. It was a very nice letter, Trump said. I thought I would. I really thought it was something that belonged to him. It was a private letter.

What do presidents, royals, celebrities and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump, said Sergio Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing. Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships quite like Letters to Trump, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with our readers.

Winning Team Publishing, also publisher of Trump’s first post-presidency photobook, Our Journey Together, was founded in 2021 by Donald Trump Jr. and Gor, a former Trump campaign aide. Besides the former president, the current list of authors includes Trump Jr., conservative activist Charlie Kirk, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Fox Newss Jeanine Pirro.

Our Journey Together collected images captured by White House staff photographers during Trump’s presidency, with captions written by him. Posts book reviewer Ron Charles noted in his review that only 20 of the images include captions written with the famed Sharpie; most are simply typed in fontastic italics intended to convey Trump’s bold personality. The former president received a multi-million dollar advance for the book. Sales reached $20 million within months of its release, and Gor said in February 2022 that the initial print run of 200,000 copies had sold out.

This title is currently selling for $74.99 ($290 for a copy signed by Trump; $199 for a copy signed by Don Jr.). Letters to Trump is priced at $99 ($399 for a Trump-signed edition). No personalized or special messages are possible, notes the publisher’s site, WinningPublishing.com, and all sales are final.

