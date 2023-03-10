Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for national anthem ahead of 4th India vs Australia test, video goes viral | Cricket News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match between India and Australia. Before the start of the match, the two prime ministers joined the players to sing their respective national anthems.

A special welcome and special handshakes! Narendra Modi#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4SqCfnyiGc

satishsharmabjp (@satishsharmain2) March 9, 2023

What a special video this is! PM Modi ji sings national anthem with Indian cricketers in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/S3Uw4AAWrJ

Mitta Vamsi Krishna (@MittaVamsiBJP) March 9, 2023

Incredible times __ Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and Hon. Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Anthony Albanese take a lap of honor at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad@Narendra Modi | @PMOIndia | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/OqvNFzG9MD

BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

Two kings appear together in front of a crowd of 1 lakh. The most epic march in the history of world cricket. Narendra Modi _Rohit Sharma __ pic.twitter.com/zGem67HNOB

________ (@Hydrogen_45) March 9, 2023

The moment PM Narendra Modi, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, the players and the whole stadium singing the national anthem – Goosebumps moment. pic.twitter.com/3mq2gA7bRl

CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 9, 2023

Who did it best? Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in a cricket-themed float – and it drew comparisons to Angry Anderson’s Batmobile from the 1991 AFL Grand Final. For more on Mr. Albanese’s trip abroad: https://t.co/5BoCelnj8E pic.twitter.com/UwaAUJENcD

SBS News (@SBSNews) March 9, 2023

Earlier in the morning, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented a souvenir to Prime Minister Modi during a ceremony at the stadium in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi’s home state. In return, PM Modi presented a special cap to Indian team captain Rohit Sharma while PM Albanese presented a cap to Australian captain Steve Smith. The two prime ministers are attending the match to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket.

The match started with Australia captain Steve Smith winning the coin toss and choosing to strike first. India have made a change to their playing XI, with Mohammed Shami replacing Mohammad Siraj.

The presence of the two prime ministers at the stadium demonstrates the importance of cricket as a bridge between nations. It is also an indication of the strong diplomatic relations between India and Australia. The fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match is crucial as it will decide the winner of the series. The excitement surrounding the match was heightened by the presence of the two prime ministers, who are themselves cricket enthusiasts.

The fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match between India and Australia is not only a sporting event but also a platform for diplomacy and friendship between the two countries. The singing of national anthems by the two prime ministers and the exchange of caps between the two captains reflect the spirit of camaraderie and goodwill that cricket can foster.

India vs Australia: play the XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.