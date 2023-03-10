Trump 2024 is even scarier than Trump 2020





In politics, as in life, we tend to complicate things too much. And the simple truth about the 2024 campaign is that, like the two presidential elections that preceded it, the race revolves around Donald Trump.

On the Republican side, no potential candidate has registered in the national polls as anything close to a Trump toppler, and that includes, so far, highly touted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. I remembered this while listening to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt interview former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie the other day. Christie is considering running for president again as a former friend of Trump’s who saw the light, but it’s unclear if there’s a path for him on the court. Hewitt summarized the state of the Republican electorate as being divided into four categories: Never Trump, Sometimes Trump, Always Trump, and Only Trump. The Only Trump category constitutes a more or less immovable twenty-five to thirty percent of the Party, Hewitt said, which is also the estimate he gave of the percentage of Republicans who will never vote for Trump again. In other words, the Party is stuck in a catastrophic Trump loop, and the primary will come down to a referendum one way or the other on the former president.

Among Democrats, united at least in their dislike of ex-POTUS, the Trump factor weighs on the race in a different way. Without him running again, it is at least conceivable that Joe Biden would choose, at eighty, not to seek re-election. But with Trump as the Republican frontrunner, Biden has positioned himself as an indispensable opponent: one who has proven himself by beating Trump. Their fates are linked. Again, it’s all about Trump, Trump, Trump.

That’s why I urge you to disregard the conventional wisdom that the former president is a spent force in Republican politics and pay much more attention to what Trump actually does and says in his campaign, an apocalyptic frontal assault on America’s increasingly bleak democracy. threatening to the constitutional order than even his two previous offers. Last weekend, in a CPAC speech that didn’t make headlines but should have, Trump called his White House comeback effort an outright war and vowed that once reinstated in power, his mission would be nothing less than retaliation for all the wrongs he and his grievance-ridden supporters have suffered. Speaking for more than an hour and a half in front of a crowd that kept cheering his definition of the presidency as a personalized platform for revenge, he spoke ominously of enemies and vowed to totally obliterate the Deep State, among other demons, once victory. was reached.

His call to arms was not just the stuff of political symbolism. Echoing the inflammatory language with which he summoned his supporters to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump urged them to fight again in explicit end-time terms. We have no choice, he said. If we don’t, our country will be lost forever. In case the comparison is lost on anyone, he explicitly extolled the great, great patriots unjustly sitting in jail, recasting the rioters who violated the Capitol of the Americas as MAGA martyrs. This is the final battle, he insisted. They know that. I know that. You know. Everybody knows it. That’s it. Either they win or we win, and if they win, we have no country left.

This chilling peroration from Trump follows his December call, in a post on his Truth Social platform, for the termination of the Constitution, if that’s what it would take to return him to power. The two statements, taken together, sum up his campaign like no other. Termination and retribution are the reckless pillars on which Trump runs. Why not, finally, take him at his word?

The fact that you probably haven’t watched Trump’s rant doesn’t make it any less dangerous. If anything, that might make it even more so. The former president narrowcasting to his passionate audience of Always Trump and Only Trump Republican voters is already a different political figure than he was a few years ago.

During that campaign and the four years of rambling rallies that preceded it, I spent hundreds of hours listening to Trump speak to the cheering crowds he craved. I saw many of them again while co-writing The Divider, a story of Trump in the White House that was published last year. And it’s already clear that Trump 2024 is very different from Trump 2020, more prone to uttering extreme beliefs after becoming the first US president to seek to overturn an election and still emerge as his party’s favorite two years later.

To reinforce how much he thought about threats in his CPAC speech, the Trump campaign later sent out a gritty meme as a fundraiser. It showed a black-and-white photograph of Trump, glaring as he pointed at the viewer: I am YOUR retribution, the caption read. Vengeful at the best of times, Trump is now outright promising a second term filled with unchecked purges and recuperation.

Historical experience suggests that it would be foolish to disregard such a statement from a man who commands such a large and inflexible part of the electorate. So-called authoritarians like Trump, who are lucky enough to return to power, are not used to moderating their opinions. Look at Israel right now, where aggrieved former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to win re-election and assemble the most right-wing coalition government in that country’s history. Netanyahu, himself indicted, has proposed judicial reforms so sweeping that many see them as nothing less than a judicial coup that would end Israeli democracy as we know it.

Of course, other rivals in the Republican race could still succeed in challenging Trump. Many, like DeSantis, will likely emphasize their credentials as culture warriors, attacking woke Democrats and the like. Others, like Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, might approach him as more traditional conservatives, criticizing his inward-looking America First platform as an isolationist weakness. at a time when rivals like China and Russia demand strength. . But it is an extraordinary fact that Trump remains not only the dominant figure in the Republican Party as we approach 2024, but one who is still capable of setting the party agenda to a remarkable degree. Without Trump, it’s hard to imagine other Republicans continuing to talk about 2020 or the so-called January 6 heroes. Most parties like to walk away from elections they have lost.

But, because of Trump, today’s GOP cannot. And his rivals, so far, are proving to be a shy bunch, too wary of pushing Trump. In the face of voters who overwhelmingly backed Trump’s election lies, they bow down or dither as he continues to falsely expose massive 2020 election fraud. That’s not to suggest any party is about to give up. its leader for a more recent and less controversial figure. And, by the way, the more the field is ultimately crowded, the more the judgment or lack of judgment of the other candidates may not matter: in a divided party, the Only and Always Trumpers have more than enough votes. to win.

For Republicans, the strongest argument that has been made against a Trump redux is that of mere eligibility. The Party has lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, and few people think that Trump, already a two-time popular-vote loser, is likely to convince many voters in the general election to change his mind the third time around. . In that same interview with Hewitt, Christie argued that Trump simply cannot win over suburban women and that a Republican who does not win over suburban women cannot win the presidency. Christies’ appeal to the pragmatism of GOP voters may seem eminently reasonable, but that hardly means his logic will prevail. It should be noted that Christie was one of many who believed that Trump would not and could win the Republican nomination in 2016 before eagerly ascending the Trump campaign.

The thing is, we’ve been here before. Let’s not once again make the mistake of not taking Trump seriously. Or literally. The Republican Party today is much closer to Forever Trump than Never Again Trump. The revenge game continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/2024-trump-is-even-scarier-than-2020-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos