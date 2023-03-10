BRUSSELS NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is leading a new campaign this week to see Finland and Sweden become members of the world’s largest military organization by the time US President Biden and his counterparts meet for their next summit in July.

Fearing they could be the next target after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, northern neighbors have abandoned their traditional stances of military non-alignment to seek protection under the security umbrella of the EU. NATO.

The 30 allies have signed the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden. Almost all have since ratified these texts, but Turkey and, more recently, Hungary have requested guarantees and assurances from both. NATO must unanimously accept their membership.

Representatives of the Nordic neighbors and Turkey meet Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Stoltenberg is not directly involved in the talks, but he organized them after convincing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month to return to the table.

It’s a process, and I don’t expect it to end in just one round of talks, Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the eve of the meeting, but I’m confident that Finland and Sweden will become NATO allies. It is an absolute priority.

Turkey accuses the Swedish government of being too lenient towards groups it sees as terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups, and has been angered by protesters burning the Muslim holy book, the Koran. He has fewer problems with Finland joining.

PHOTOS: NATO chief in new campaign to bring in Finland and Sweden

However, the Swedish government took action. In a new move on Thursday, he introduced a bill to parliament to make it illegal to support or participate in terrorist organizations. No voting date has been announced immediately.

Thursday’s meeting in Brussels marks the start of a second round of trilateral talks. After the first round, Stoltenberg told Turkey he believed its concerns had been addressed and both countries should be allowed to join immediately.

But Erdogan, whose popularity has been hit by the government’s handling of the February 6 earthquake, faces elections in two months, and the question of Sweden’s NATO membership – the insistence that she must crack down on extremism – could be a vote winner.

To lessen the political sting of events, Stoltenberg tried to keep the talks low-key. NATO is not planning any press conference on Thursday.

In a recent about-face, the former Norwegian prime minister also downplayed the significance of the two countries simultaneously joining NATO. He pointed out that Finland and Sweden had received assurances from some allies, led by the United States, that they would be protected if Russia targeted them.

It is inconceivable that there is any military threat against Finland and Sweden without NATO reacting. Thus, Finland and Sweden are in a much safer and much better position than before they applied, Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s position on membership is more vague. For months he raised no public objections to the membership of the two, but the date by which the Hungarian parliament must ratify their membership protocols has been constantly pushed back and it is unclear when a vote will take place.

Two parliamentary delegations visited Helsinki and Stockholm this week and made reasonably positive noises in favor of both countries. But some lawmakers have accused Finland and Sweden of telling blatant lies about the state of democracy in Hungary.

In December, the European Union – of which Finland and Sweden are members, like many NATO allies, froze billions of euros in funds intended for the government in Budapest to protect the bloc’s budget from violations of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky also met his Swedish and Finnish counterparts this week. On Twitter, he appeared to differentiate between them, thanking Sweden for the great meeting, but demanding more respect from Finnish politicians instead of unfair comments.

By June, the fate of the northern neighbors should be clearer. The passage of elections in Turkey in May could take away some of the venom of the rhetoric emanating from Ankara. The Hungarian parliament could also approve their membership at the end of this month.

Otherwise, NATO presidents and prime ministers could face another dramatic summit when they meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, at a time when they must also manage another political hot potato: s to hear about Stoltenberg’s successor at the head of their alliance.