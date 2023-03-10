Anthony Albanese: News from India and Australia: Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese bat for cricket friendship | India News







The sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium erupted in rapturous applause as the two prime ministers waved from a golf cart modified to look like a tank, shaking hands with players and standing alongside their respective teams as the national anthems played been played. A specially minted coin to mark 75 years of cricket was used in the draw.

Although no quarter was given on the pitch once cricket started, the camaraderie between the PMs set the tone for the rest of Albanese’s four-day tour of India. After his next visit to Mumbai, he is due to travel to Delhi and meet Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and the Foreign Minister again. S Jaishankar .

Posting a photo of himself with Modi, the Australian Prime Minister tweeted: “Celebrating 75 years of friendship through cricket with Prime Minister @narendramodi”. Means PM replied to his tweet with, “Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to watch some parts of the India-Australia Test Match.”

The two nations first met when India toured Australia from October 1947 to February 1948. Australia won that five-game series 4-0. BCCI Chairman Roger Binny congratulated the Australian Prime Minister, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah welcomed Prime Minister Modi. This was followed by a cultural program where the artists danced to a song by Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah.

