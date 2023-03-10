Trump spoke about possible criminal charges for paying for Stormy Daniels’ report | donald trump





Prosecutors have told Donald Trump he could face criminal charges for making a silent payment to actor and adult film director Stormy Daniels, it was reported Thursday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has offered the ex-president the opportunity to testify next week before the grand jury hearing evidence in the potential case, The New York Times said, citing four unnamed sources.

Although Trump is likely to refuse the offer, the fact that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has acted indicates how close he is to becoming the first former president in US history to be indicted.

The revelation also deals another blow to Trump as he mounts a third straight bid for the White House, potentially putting his political ambitions and legal troubles on a collision course.

A Trump spokesperson described the district attorneys’ threat to indict Trump as nothing short of senseless, adding: “Over the past five years, the prosecutors’ office has been on a witch hunt, investigating all aspects of the life of President Trump, and they remained empty each time. turn and now this.

Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford but prefers to use her stage name, claims to have had sex with Trump who married in Nevada in 2006. He has denied the allegation but his longtime fixer Michael Cohen has paid 130 $000 in secret money to Daniels, which Trump repaid, near the end of the 2016 election campaign.

Cohen later pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations related to the payment, which he said was made in coordination with and at the direction of Trump.

A long-running investigation into Trump’s role in the case appeared to lose momentum and was overshadowed by legal controversies surrounding Trump’s retention of classified documents and efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election.

But it emerged in January that Bragg had taken the surprise decision to appoint a grand jury to hear evidence in the Daniels case.

Stormy Daniels. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that at least six people had testified before the grand jury and that Cohen is expected to do so. But the document also noted that even if Trump is indicted, convicting him or sending him to jail would be difficult, because the case against him hinges on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws, all equivalent to a low-level crime. Such a conviction could result in a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Trump is the first declared candidate for president in 2024 and has since been joined by Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the UN, in the Republican primary race. Most opinion polls show Trump ahead of potential rivals, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Last Saturday, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Trump hurled slurs and railed at Bragg as a racist prosecutor pushed by hard-left Democrats, fakes media and the injustice department to bring charges against me for now old, no case history of Stormy Horseface Daniels.

He continued: No attraction, no bonding, I call it no bonding, where there is no crime anyway. And charges have never been laid in a case like this before, and this case has been looked at by all the prosecutors that they’re all looking for, they’ve been looking at it for years now and all they’re doing is is that they are causing anger and problems to our country, because our people are not going to take this stuff.

Trumps other legal troubles continue to mount. The former president also faces investigations by Justice Department special advocates into classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last summer, and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In Georgia, the Fulton County prosecutor is investigating whether Trump interfered in the state’s 2020 election. New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization, claiming it deceived banks and tax authorities about the value of assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers to obtain loans and tax advantages.

Hugo Lowell contributed reporting

