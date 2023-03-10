Trump invited to appear before New York grand jury over Stormy Daniels payments





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump has been asked by the Manhattan District Attorney to appear next week before a grand jury investigating his cases, an offer that could mark a significant development years after the investigation began, three people familiar with the proceedings said Thursday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Grand jury notification alerting Trump to his opportunity to appear before the secret panel could mean that state prosecutors’ investigation is winding down. It remains unclear whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will seek an arraignment at the end of the process.

In New York State, the target of a criminal investigation that has not yet resulted in an arrest can request this type of notification when a case against them is heard by a grand jury if they know for themselves- even if a procedure is in progress. The requirement is designed to give the target a chance to be heard by the panel in their own defense. Defense attorneys generally consider it risky for a client to testify in this scenario.

Everyone will advise him not to come in, said a Trump adviser who is one of three people with knowledge of the situation who confirmed the notification. Well, see what he does. The notification was first reported by The New York Times.

Braggs’ office convened the grand jury to assess case-related issues, including Trump’s role in silent payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign that were filed as legal fees. , people familiar with the investigation said. The long-running probe has appeared to be gaining traction in recent months after appearing dormant for much of last year.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney declined to comment.

Trump released a long, rambling statement in which he denied having an affair with Daniels and accused prosecutors of trying to get Trump.”

If charges are brought in connection with payments, they will likely focus on the alleged creation of false records to conceal the nature of the funds paid to Daniels. Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump, said he paid the money involved in the deals and was reimbursed by his boss at the time. Falsifying business documents is generally a misdemeanor in New York, but prosecutors can bring a felony charge if the fabrication was done to conceal or advance another crime.

Over the past few weeks, a flurry of witnesses have met with prosecutors, according to dispatches. Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges related to Daniels’ payments and was sentenced to three years in prison for those and other crimes, said Thursday he had yet to appear before the grand jury. but was scheduled to meet with investigators from the district attorneys office Friday, for the 20th time.

Trump, a Republican, and his attorneys have repeatedly accused Bragg and his predecessor Cyrus R. Vance Jr., both Democrats, of engaging in a politically motivated investigation. Trump accused New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, of the same after filing a $250 million lawsuit against him, three of his adult children, Weisselberg and the company in September.

The district attorneys’ investigation began in 2019 and culminated in a Supreme Court battle over access to Trump’s tax returns and related records, which were ultimately turned over to Vances’ office.

Early in Braggs’ term in 2022, he refused pressure from senior prosecutors to ask a former grand jury to indict Trump for defrauding lenders and insurance companies by lying about the true value of his properties and others. assets. Bragg said at the time that his office would continue to investigate the former president, and a new slate of attorneys became involved in the case.

Vance had previously considered pursuing charges against Trump related to Daniels. But his office ruled out that viable option and moved on to other issues, including Trump organizations’ tax practices and asset valuations.

On Thursday, Trump said Bragg was falling back on an old and reprimanded case that was dismissed by every prosecutor’s office that reviewed.

The Trump Organization was charged with tax evasion and related counts and convicted in December. In those proceedings, longtime company executive Allen Weisselberg testified against the company under a plea deal that provided he would serve five months in prison in exchange for helping with the trial. He faced up to 15 years in prison after dodging taxes on $1.7 million in earnings.

The company was ordered to pay the state a $1.6 million fine, the highest amount allowed by New York law.

Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president in November. He also faces other law enforcement investigations, including Justice Department investigations into classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago estate and his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

In Georgia, an Atlanta-area district attorney is investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to undo Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) said in January that charging decisions in the case were imminent.

Dawsey reported from Washington. Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report.

