Watch: PM Modi sings national anthem with Rohit, Kohli, gives goosebumps | locust
India’s fourth and final Day 1 Test against Australia in Ahmedabad was as much about cricket as it was a celebration of friendly relations between the two countries. Known as cricketing rivals at first, India and Australia are now strategic partners in various other sectors. The presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad testifies to this link. The Prime Ministers of India and Australia lit up the world’s largest cricket stadium named after the Indian Prime Minister.
Modi and Albanese toured the huge sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Afterwards, the premiers presented the test caps to their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. The lawn game on a golf cart by the two dignitaries was applauded by thousands of spectators.
The two prime ministers also visited the Friendship Hall of Fame at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Show: Rohit introduces PM Modi to Indian players, meeting Kohli sparks immense joy
Amidst all those shining moments, the event that stood out was when Modi and Albanese joined the Australian Indian cricketers for the national anthems.
Rohit Sharma introduced PM Modi to all Indian cricketers. The PM shook their hands. Albanese was at the same time being introduced to Australian cricketers by Steve Smith.
Prime ministers and cricketers then lined up for the national anthems. It all started with Australia’s national anthem. Albanese, in a rare scene, was seen side by side with Australian cricketers during their anthem.
It was followed by the national anthem of India. Prime Minister Modi was seen singing the national anthem with passion alongside cricketers and the huge crowd gathered in the stadium. Photos from videos of the moment that gave many goosebumps have gone viral on social media.
Watch video: PM Modi sings national anthem with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of 4th India vs Australia test
As for cricket, Australia won the coin toss and elected to bat first. They decided to field an unchanged XI which beat India by nine wickets in the third Test at Indore. India, on the other hand, brought back Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammed Siraj. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by winning the first two Tests, but they need to make sure they don’t lose the last Test in order to not only win the series but also qualify for the Championship finals. of the testing world.
