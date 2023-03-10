NATO chief in new campaign to bring in Finland and Sweden

By LORNE COOK

BRUSSELS (PA) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg launched a new attempt on Thursday to obtain Finland and Sweden accepted as members of largest military organization in the world as US President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet for their upcoming summit in July.

Fearing they’ll be targeted next Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the Nordic neighbors abandoned their traditional positions of military non-alignment to seek protection under the NATO security umbrella.

The 30 allies have signed the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden. Almost all have since ratified these texts, but Turkey and, more recently, Hungary have requested guarantees and assurances from both. NATO must unanimously accept their membership.

Representatives of the Nordic neighbors and Turkey met on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Stoltenberg organized the talks after convincing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month to return to the table.

Opening the meeting, Stoltenberg said Finland and Sweden had taken unprecedented steps to address Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, according to a statement from his office. Now is the time for all allies to conclude the ratification process.

The three countries agreed that rapid ratifications for Finland and Sweden would be in everyone’s interest and that their membership would strengthen the alliance, the statement said. The goal, he noted, is to do so before the NATO summit.

Turkey accuses the Swedish government of being overly lenient towards groups it considers terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups, and has been angered by protesters burning the muslim holy book, The Koran. He has fewer problems with Finland joining.

However, the Swedish government took action. In a new move on Thursday, he introduced a bill to parliament to make it illegal to support or participate in terrorist organizations.

Speaking to Turkish journalists, Ibrahim Kalin, one of Erdogan’s top aides at the meeting, noted that the progress made in the past was good and there were developments in some areas. We expressed our satisfaction with their efforts in these areas. But of course, the process is not over yet.

Erdogan, whose popularity has been hit by governments’ handling of the February 6 earthquakefaces an election in two months, and the issue of Sweden’s NATO membership, the insistence that it must crack down on extremism could be a winner in the vote.

To lessen the political sting of events, Stoltenberg tried to keep the talks low-key.

In a recent about-face, he also downplayed the significance of the two countries simultaneously joining NATO. He pointed out that Finland and Sweden had received assurances from some allies, led by the United States, that they would be protected if Russia targeted them.

It is inconceivable that there is a military threat against Finland and Sweden without NATO reacting,” Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Kalin said the tactic and pressure (of time) imposed on us is not working. The delay is not caused by Turkey here. As long as there is progress in concretely solving Turkey’s security problems, we will move closer to membership for both.

No date or venue has been set for the next round of talks.

Position of Hungary on its accession is more cloudy. For months he raised no public objections to the membership of the two, but the date by which the Hungarian parliament must ratify their membership protocols has been constantly pushed back and it is unclear when a vote will take place.

Two parliamentary delegations visited Helsinki and Stockholm this week and made reasonably positive noises in favor of both countries. But some lawmakers have accused Finland and Sweden of telling blatant lies about the state of democracy in Hungary.

In December, the European Union, of which Finland and Sweden are members, like many NATO allies, froze billions of euros in funds intended for the government in Budapest to protect the budgets of the blocs from violations of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky also met his Swedish and Finnish counterparts this week. On Twitter, he appeared to differentiate between them, thanking Sweden for the great meeting, but demanding more respect from Finnish politicians instead of unfair comments.

By June, the fate of the northern neighbors should be clearer. The passage of elections in Turkey in May could take away some of the venom of the rhetoric emanating from Ankara. The Hungarian parliament could also approve their membership at the end of this month.

Otherwise, NATO presidents and prime ministers could face another dramatic summit when they meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, a time when they also have to deal with another political hot potato: agree on Stoltenberg’s successor at the head of their alliance. .

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.