Modi-Albanese show marks surreal start of 4th Test – The New Indian Express

AHMEDABAD: The cricketing and political establishments of India and Australia formed the backdrop to one of the most extraordinary starts to a Test in India in recent memory. It culminated in the draw being delayed two minutes as the countries’ prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, circled the huge stadium, named after India’s prime minister, for a lap of honor .

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly kept Steve Waugh waiting for the 2001 series draw but that was different to what happened on a hot early summer day in one of the largest sports stadiums in the world.

It was surreal to see the two PMs wave to the crowd, which was huge but far from the 90,000 expected before the match. As the two captains – Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma – waited patiently at the edge of the field, the two PMs were escorted around the outfield in a tank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia. (Picture | PTI)

It was reported that the repurposed cart was originally a golf cart used at the Gujarat National Games last year. The redesigned cart, for lack of a better word, looked like a batmobile. It was complete with two giant cricket bats and three sets of stumps sticking out of the back of the vehicle.

The extraordinary nature of the day was acquired as soon as the commentators were invited to enter the stadium at 6:30 am. As the crowds rushed in, some of the chants suggested where their allegiances lay. It had nothing to do with Virat Kohli, Sharma or Smith. “Modi, Modi, Modi,” the crowd shouted.

On the field, some players, having marked their swings, discreetly dispersed towards the nets about an hour before the start of the Test. This was highly unusual as the teams practiced largely on the ground in the morning before each day of a test. This routine has been changed because of the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia. (Picture | PTI)

It all started when Modi and Albanese were welcomed onto a giant makeshift stage in front of the viewing screen. After sitting down, the two captains met them and were presented with team caps. There was also a photo op with all four hands tied to celebrate “75 years of friendship through cricket”. Once that was over, the two captains came out for the draw as the PMs walked around the stadium. At the time, it was unclear whether this was a test inside a political event or the other way around. Amid all of this, there was also a performance by Falguni Shah, the 2022 Grammy winner.

The PMs returned to the playing field one last time as they lined up with the teams for the national anthems.

After such an elaborate ceremony, it was no surprise that the first ball of the Test, played by Mohammed Shami, was so wide that it passed on the second slide.