Donald Trump invited to testify before Manhattan grand jury, lawyer says





The legal danger facing Donald Trump appears to have deepened on Thursday with the revelation that New York prosecutors have offered the former president a chance to testify before a Manhattan grand jury in the ongoing criminal investigation centered on a silent payment to a former porn star.

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina confirmed the prosecutor’s offer as a decision loomed on whether to bring criminal charges against the former president.

To me, it’s much ado about nothing, Tacopina told The Associated Press, adding that he doesn’t think prosecutors have committed one way or another to a decision to charge. Trump.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alan Bragg declined comment Thursday. The invitation to testify was first reported by The New York Times.

Lawyers for the former president did not immediately respond to inquiries, but Trump fired back, calling the district attorney’s action “simply insane.”

“For the past five years, the prosecutors office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve come up empty-handed at every turn and now this,” the campaign said in a statement. “The fact that after their intensive investigation, the DA is even considering a new political attack is clear exoneration from President Trump on all counts,” the Trump campaign added.

Trump then released a personal statement, saying he had done “absolutely nothing wrong” and that the attorney general’s action was an attempt to bring down the “leading” Republican candidate in the 2024 election.

He did not say whether he would testify before the Manhattan grand jury.

Late last year, Bragg’s office breathed new life into the long-running investigation that seemed to have stalled after the resignation of two prosecutors leading the criminal investigation.

Authorities had been investigating the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, which former Trump attorney Michael Cohen described as falsely disguised as legal fees to help the former president’s campaign.

Cohen met several times with New York prosecutors involved in the investigation.

In December, Bragg named former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo, a former acting associate attorney general, as lead counsel to focus, among other priorities, on high-level white-collar investigations.

At the time, Bragg did not specifically refer to the Trump investigation, but noted Colangelo’s “sound judgment and integrity necessary to pursue justice against powerful individuals and institutions when they abuse their power.” power”.

Days after Colangelo’s nomination, Bragg won a significant victory in a separate case when a Manhattan jury convicted two Trump companies on all charges in a criminal tax evasion scheme.

While Trump was not charged in the case and did not appear in the courtroom during the trial, the former president’s namesake Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation were found guilty of charges of conspiracy, fraud scheme and criminal tax evasion with the companies facing fines of up to $1.6 million.

Bragg called the verdicts “consecutive” and, citing the slogan he attached to the office, “emphasizes that here in Manhattan, we have a standard of justice for all.”

In Georgia, authorities are also closing in on a decision on whether to bring criminal charges against Trump and his allies amid a broad investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is considering a range of possible crimes, from solicitation of voter fraud and misrepresentation to conspiracy, oath violations, racketeering and related violence election-related threats.

Trump is also the subject of a special Justice Department investigation, examining the former president’s involvement in interfering with the transfer of power following President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and unauthorized retention. of classified documents in his area of ​​Florida.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump Invited to Testify Before New York Grand Jury: Lawyer

