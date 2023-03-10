Biden in Philadelphia budget speech refers to Trump as ‘maybe future president’, boos crowd





During the discussion of his newly unveiled budget proposal, President Biden called his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, the “possibly future president” of the United States while recalling a “great fight” that the two men have had during the 2020 campaign.

“I was a candidate at the time, and you may remember that I had a big argument with the former president and possibly the future president.” Biden recalled at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Blessed be Father.” Biden added, while making the sign of the cross.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his draft federal budget for fiscal year 2024 during an event at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Seen as a preview of his re-election platform, Biden’s proposed budget is expected to cut the deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years, but will find no support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following resounding boos from members of the public, Biden went on to reminisce about the “great fight” he had with Trump.

“The big fight you may remember was with our good friend, the former president, who decided to fire all the inspectors general.”

BIDEN AGAIN CLAIMS MAGA REPUBLICANS CALLED TO DEFINE POLICE

“I said, you shouldn’t do that. Well, guess what? Now let’s find out there’s billions of [COVID-19 relief] dollars were stolen,” Biden said.

The White House has outlined Bidens’ “intentions” to run for re-election, but the president has not officially announced his re-election bid. Biden, 80, is the oldest president in US history.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Trump has officially entered the 2024 U.S. presidential race, making official this which he has been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to walk away from their longtime flag bearer. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In November, Trump announced he was running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Trump announced his third presidential bid during a speech at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., after teasing a candidacy since leaving office in 2021.

BIDEN ADMIN WEIGHS RESUME OF DETENTION POLICY FOR MIGRATION FAMILIES AT HEART OF SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS: REPORTS

A handful of 2024 presidential candidates have also announced their candidacy.

Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson announced her candidacy in a challenge to President Biden in February. The self-help author, who has written 14 books, once ran in the 2020 presidential race but struggled to gain ground in a crowded field.

While only one Democratic candidate threw his hat into the ring, a handful of Republicans announced their official candidacies.

Nikki Haley, former Ambassador to the United Nations, at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former two-term South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who later served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration, also kicked off her presidential campaign in February in her hometown of Charleston before heading straight to the election campaign in New Hampshire and Iowa.

“I’m not afraid to call BS on all the bailouts and aid that’s bankrupting America. And I’m not afraid to call my fellow Republicans,” Haley, 51, said.

Vivek Ramaswamy departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Health and tech entrepreneur, best-selling author, conservative commentator and culture wars crusader Vivek Ramaswamy also declared his candidacy in late February.

Ramaswamy, 37, author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” says his vision centers on restoring “national identity in America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last week, businessman Perry Johnson declared his candidacy. Earlier this year, the 75-year-old Johnson signaled his White House ambitions by spending big bucks to run a Super Bowl ad targeting Iowa voters and showing his commitment to cutting spending. 2% per year.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a staff writer on the breaking news team at Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-philadelphia-budget-speech-refers-trump-maybe-future-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos