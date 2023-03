Xi Jinping in power for life? Chinese president wins third term; no one dares to argue

Xi Jinping today won an unprecedented third term as Chinese president. Nearly 3,000 members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously to elect Xi Jinping as president. It is widely expected that Xi will continue to be in power for life. No other candidate ran against Jinping in the election. Voting lasted nearly an hour and the electronic count was completed in about 15 minutes. While the presidential role is largely ceremonial, he was also chosen as chairman of China’s Central Military Commission. Jinping was already elected general secretary of the CPC at the October 2022 Congress, Reuters news agency reported. This year’s NPC annual session is also considered important due to the change in leadership of the Chinese government that occurs once a decade, including the prime minister who chairs the State Council, the central Cabinet. The Chinese parliament also elected Zhao Leji as the new parliament speaker and Han Zheng as the new vice president. Both Leji and Zheng are part of Xi’s former team of party leaders on the Politburo Standing Committee. Over the next few days, Xi-approved officials, including future Prime Minister Li Qiang, are expected to be nominated or elected to the top cabinet positions. Xi Jinping’s election as president for the third time and the appointment of heads of state by parliament come months after the Chinese government lifted the COVID-19 policy. The election also comes at a time when China’s economy is marred by various challenges due to three years of COVID restrictions and deteriorating relations with the West, particularly the United States. Jinping blamed the United States and the West for the difficulties faced by the Chinese economy earlier this week. He said in a meeting with policy advisors that there was a need to break down the institutional barriers that prevent private companies from participating fairly in market competition. He further added that state-owned enterprises and private enterprises should share social responsibility in promoting common prosperity. At the end of the annual parliamentary session, Xi Jinping will deliver a speech on Monday. Also read: Visit to India was like a visit to a state of the future, says Pakistani analyst WATCH ALSO | Neetu Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach luxury car worth Rs 2.92 crore Also Read: US Finds India as Trusted Partner to Diversify Semiconductor Supply Chain, to Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/xi-jinping-to-be-in-power-for-life-chinese-president-secures-third-term-nobody-dares-to-contest-372849-2023-03-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos