Ton-up Khawaja, Green puts AUS top strains





Learn more counters. The partnership for the third wicket is currently at 77. Earlier, Travis Head helped Australia get off to a strong start in the fourth Test before the hosts hit back with two wickets. The visitors were 75-2 at lunch on the opening day after Head went 32 in a 61-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravichandran Ashwin found the opening breakthrough as he got the better of Travis Head. But the first hour of play belonged to the Australians. Head and Ysman Khawaja stitched up a fifty-run support for the first wicket. KS Bharat dropping the lead for 7 hurt India a bit. But it was Ashwin who struck after the drinks break and put India back in the game. Earlier, Australian skipper Steve Smith won the coin toss and opted to beat in the fourth and final Test against India at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the 132,000-capacity stadium named after the Indian Prime Minister. India may have retained the trophy thanks to their wins in the opening two matches, but Australia taking one away in Indore means the hosts will now have to win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to progress to the Championship final. ICC test world and a failure to do so will depart their chances on the outcome of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series. Australia will want to end the series on a trailing streak and given their appearance after the infamous chaos in Delhi, the 2-2 result will look like they won the trophy. IND vs AUS Full Teams India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat , Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris get latest Cricket News here

