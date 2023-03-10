Donald Trump will publish private letters from politicians and celebrities in a new book





Former US President Donald Trump’s next book, ‘Letters to Trump’, is due out in April, featuring a collection of letters he has received from various celebrities, politicians and world leaders over the years. The book includes private correspondence with former presidents, such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, as well as letters from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. The book also contains letters from foreign leaders, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The book, which contains around 150 letters, will be published on April 25 and includes commentary and photos. Winning Team Publishing, founded by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and Republican political operative Sergio Gor, is publishing the book. The book will retail for $99 (8,120), with an option to purchase a signed edition for $399 (32,700).

The letters serve as a time capsule from a time before Trump became a polarizing political figure, showing his interactions with a variety of people while still a New York celebrity considering running for office. In addition to letters from famous people, the book also contains correspondence from strongmen Trump has kept in touch with since leaving office as he prepares for a possible third run for the White House.

The book has gained new prominence amid the ongoing federal investigation into Trump’s retention of presidential records and the disappearance of documents with classified marks that ended up at his Mar-a-Lago club. The investigation began after archive officials noticed missing documents that Trump had spoken about publicly, including letters from Kim, with whom Trump often corresponded as president.

The book also includes a letter from Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right former president, who, like Trump, refused to accept electoral defeat and claimed, without evidence, that the country’s electoral system was subject to fraud. The disinformation campaign culminated when thousands of his supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in a riot that bore striking similarities to that in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In the letter, which was sent in January after Bolsonaro was removed from office, Bolsonaro expressed the “historic relationship” between Brazil and the United States, and how they have made great achievements for their respective nations in the world. during their presidencies. The letter is signed in thick black ink, reminiscent of Trump’s Sharpie scribble.

Trump has acknowledged his tendency to build close relationships with strongmen like Kim and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, which some former White House aides say stems from Trump’s desire to share their unchecked power.

