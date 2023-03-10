Cricket news 2023, Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi blamed for Australia v India fourth Test start





The respective prime ministers of Australia and India were partly blamed for a rocky start to the fourth Test match. Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to strike first in Ahmedabad, but that’s when bizarre scenes unfolded. Rather than the players of both teams warming up on the playing surface – which is normal before a test match – they were forced out of the stadium. LIVE UPDATES: Australia vs India fourth test day one LEARN MORE: Olympian’s horror story led to 25 days in a coma LEARN MORE: NRL blasted as Fergo exposes insurance ‘joke’ The reason was an over-the-top ceremony featuring Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, left, and Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, interact with the players. Photographer: Prakash (Bloomberg via Getty Images) The couple drove around the border in an automobile waving to fans. After the prime ministers joined the two teams for the national anthems, chaos ensued. The first over of the test match was a shambles, with a first ball wide, then 10 points scored by Mohammed Shami, including four on an advantage from Usman Khawaja thanks to slips. Australian great Mark Waugh has called India’s “poor quality” bowling. Anthony Albanese with Narendra Modi before the fourth test. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was in no doubt as to the reason for the poor start. “It was a weird start to the test match,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket. “We saw the two prime ministers take a lap of honor, the teams had to warm up at the back. “They didn’t really feel the game, and that’s how they started the game.” Former Aussie fast Brendon Julian agreed. “I think it can disrupt the rhythm of the game,” he said. The stadium in which the match is played is named in honor of Narendra Modi is the largest cricket stadium in the world by capacity, seating 130,000 spectators. ﻿For a daily dose of the best news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! ‘The final frontier’: How young gun’s debut and captain’s injury sparked Australia’s iconic 2004 victory in India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/cricket/australia-india-test-series-2023-anthony-albanese-narendra-modi-bizarre-act/549be46f-f098-41d6-aa95-7a2b01979d62 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos