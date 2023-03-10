Who is Chinese President Xi Jinping?

BEIJING: When Xi Jinping took power in 2012, some observers predicted he would be the most liberal Communist Party leader in Chinese history, based on his low profile, family background and can – to be of a certain lost hope.

More than 10 years later, those predictions are in tatters, proving how little was understood about the man who is now China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after being awarded a third term as president on Friday.

Xi has been ruthless in his ambition, intolerant of dissent, with a desire for control that has infiltrated almost every aspect of life in modern China.

He went from being known primarily as the husband of a famous singer to someone whose apparent charisma and aptitude for political storytelling created a cult of personality not seen since the days of Mao.

The colorful details of his youth have been rinsed and repackaged in official party lore, but the man himself – and what drives him – remains an enigma.

“I challenge the conventional view that Xi Jinping struggles for power for power,” Alfred L. Chan, author of a book on Xi’s life, told AFP.

“I would suggest he struggles for power as an instrument…to realize his vision.” Another biographer, Adrian Geiges, told AFP he did not believe Xi was driven by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations revealing wealth amassed by his family.

“It’s not his interest,” Geiges said.

“He really has a vision for China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”

The role of the Communist Party (CCP) is at the heart of this vision – what Xi calls the “Chinese dream” or “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” –.

“Xi is a man of faith…to him, God is the Communist Party,” wrote Kerry Brown, author of “Xi: A Study in Power.”

“The biggest mistake the rest of the world is making about Xi is not taking that faith seriously.”

Xi might not seem like an obvious candidate to become a CCP die-hard, though he grew up as a “princely,” or member of the party elite.

His father Xi Zhongxun was a revolutionary hero turned deputy prime minister, whose “strictness towards his family members was so severe that even those close to him believed him to be borderline inhuman”, according to the former Xi’s biographer , Joseph Torigian.

But when Xi Zhongxun was purged by Mao and targeted during the Cultural Revolution, “(Xi Jinping) and his family were traumatized,” Chan said.

Her status disappeared overnight and the family was separated. One of her half-sisters reportedly committed suicide due to the persecution.

Xi said he was ostracized by classmates, an experience that political scientist David Shambaugh said contributed to a “sense of emotional and psychological detachment and self-reliance from an early age”.

At just 15, Xi was sent to rural central China where he spent years hauling grain and sleeping in cave houses.

“The intensity of the work shocked me,” he said later.

He also had to participate in “struggle sessions” during which he had to denounce his father.

“Even if you don’t understand, you have to understand,” he said, describing the sessions to a Washington Post reporter “with a trace of bitterness” in a 1992 interview.

“It makes you mature earlier.”

Biographer Chan said the experiences of his youth gave him “stamina”.

“He tends to go broke. He tends to use a two-fingered approach when addressing issues. But he also has a certain appreciation for the arbitrariness of power and that’s why he also emphasizes governance based on law.”

Today, the cave Xi slept in is a national tourist attraction, used to highlight traits such as his concern for China’s poorest.

During a visit by AFP in 2016, a resident painted a picture of an almost legendary character, reading books between hard labor breaks “so that one could see that he was not a ordinary man”.

However, this did not seem obvious at the time. Xi himself said he was not even ranked “as high as women” when he arrived.

His application to join the CCP was repeatedly rejected due to family stigma, before finally being accepted.

Beginning as village party leader in 1974, Xi rose to governorship of coastal Fujian province in 1999, then party leader of Zhejiang province in 2002 and finally of Shanghai in 2007.

“He worked very systematically…to gain experience starting at a very low level, in a village, then in a prefecture…and so on,” says biographer Geiges.

“And he was very smart in keeping a low profile.”

Xi’s father was rehabilitated in the late 1970s after Mao’s death, boosting his son’s reputation massively.

After divorcing his first wife, Xi married superstar soprano Peng Liyuan in 1987, at a time when she was much better known than he was.

Even so, its potential was not obvious to all, illustrated by the comments of its host during a trip to the United States in 1985.

“No one in their right mind would ever think that this guy who stayed in my house would become president,” Eleanor Dvorchak told New Yorker magazine years later.

Cai Xia, a former high-ranking CCP official who now lives in exile in the United States, believes that Xi “suffers from an inferiority complex, knowing that he is poorly educated compared to other senior CCP leaders.” .

As a result, he is “thin-skinned, stubborn and dictatorial”, she wrote last year in Foreign Affairs.

But Xi always considered himself “an heir to the revolution”, Chan said.

In 2007, he was appointed to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

When he replaced Hu Jintao five years later, there was little in Xi’s administrative past that hinted at his actions once installed as ruler.

He cracked down on civil society movements, independent media and academic freedom, overseeing alleged human rights abuses in the northwest region of Xinjiang, and promoting a far more aggressive foreign policy than his predecessor.

With no access to Xi or anyone close to him, researchers must study his earlier writings and speeches for clues to his motives.

“The absolute centrality of the party’s mission to make China great again is apparent from Xi’s earliest recorded statements,” Brown wrote.

Xi has exploited this narrative of a rising China to good effect, using nationalism as a tool for his own and the party’s legitimacy among the people.

But there’s also evidence that he fears that grip on power is waning.

“The fall of the Soviet Union and socialism in Eastern Europe was a great shock,” Geiges said, adding that Xi attributed the collapse to his political openness.

“So he decided that something like this wouldn’t happen to China…that’s why he wants a strong leadership of the Communist Party, with a strong leader.”